Harry, Meghan set to vent grievances in Netflix series

LONDON -- Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vented their grievances against the British monarchy on Thursday in the second half of their Netflix documentary series, with Harry describing the royal press machine -- including leaking and planting stories in newspapers -- as a "dirty game."

Harry, 38, also said there was a "wedge" created between himself and his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, around the time Harry and Meghan decided to step away from royal duties and move away from the U.K. to start a new life.

He cited the example of a joint statement palace officials issued on behalf of him and William to "squash" a story about William bullying the couple out of the family. He said it was issued without his consent.

"I couldn't believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that," Harry told the Netflix series. "They were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."

Elsewhere in the series, Meghan and Harry both reiterated their complaints that British royal officials did not help them by rejecting inaccurate, negative reports about them.

"What clicked in my head was, 'It's never going to stop,"' Meghan said. "Every rumor, every negative thing, every lie and everything I knew wasn't true, and that the palace knew wasn't true and internally they knew wasn't true, was being allowed to fester."

Harry added: "There was no other option at this point. I said that we need to get out of here."

Meghan's lawyer, Jenny Afia, claimed in the series that she has seen evidence of "negative briefing from the palace" against the couple "to suit other people's agendas." She did not elaborate what evidence she saw.

Palace officials have not commented on the series.