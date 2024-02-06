Harry Belafonte, entertainer and activist, dies at 96

NEW YORK -- Harry Belafonte, the civil rights and entertainment giant who began as a groundbreaking actor and singer and became an activist and humanitarian, has died. He was 96.

Belafonte died Tuesday of congestive heart failure at his New York home, his wife, Pamela, by his side, said publicist Ken Sunshine.

With his glowing, handsome face and silky-husky voice, Belafonte was one of the first Black performers to gain a wide following on film and to sell a million records as a singer; many still know him for his signature hit "Banana Boat Song (Day-O)", and its call of "Day-O! Daaaaay-O". But he forged a greater legacy once he scaled back his performing career in the 1960s and lived out his hero Paul Robeson's decree that artists are "gatekeepers of truth."

Belafonte stands as the model and the epitome of the celebrity activist. Few kept up with his time and commitment and none his stature as a meeting point among Hollywood, Washington and the Civil Rights Movement.

Belafonte not only participated in protest marches and benefit concerts, but helped organize and raise support for them. He worked closely with his friend and generational peer, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He risked his life and livelihood and set high standards for younger Black celebrities, mentoring Usher, Common, Danny Glover and many others. In Spike Lee's 2018 film "BlacKkKlansman", he was fittingly cast as an elder statesman schooling young activists about the country's past.

Flowers are placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star of entertainer Harry Belafonte on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Damian Dovarganes ~ Associated Press

Belafonte was a major artist since the 1950s. He won a Tony Award in 1954 for his starring role in John Murray Anderson's "Almanac" and five years later became the first Black performer to win an Emmy for the TV special "Tonight with Harry Belafonte".

His "Calypso", released in 1955, became the first officially certified million-selling album by a solo performer, and started a national infatuation with Caribbean rhythms (Belafonte was nicknamed, reluctantly, the "King of Calypso").

Belafonte befriended King in the spring of 1956 after the young civil rights leader called and asked for a meeting. They spoke for hours, and Belafonte would remember feeling King raised him to the "higher plane of social protest." Then at the peak of his singing career, Belafonte was soon producing a benefit concert for the bus boycott in Montgomery, Alabama, that helped make King a national figure. By the early 1960s, he had decided to make civil rights his priority.

"I was having almost daily talks with Martin," Belafonte wrote in his 2011 memoir "My Song". "I realized that the movement was more important than anything else."

The Kennedys were among the first politicians to seek his opinions, which he willingly shared. John F. Kennedy, at a time when Black voters were as likely to support Republicans as they would Democrats, was so anxious for his support that during the 1960 election he visited Belafonte at his Manhattan home.