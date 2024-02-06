Harry and Meghan won't talk to tabloids

LONDON -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they call "distorted, false or invasive" stories.

Meghan and Prince Harry have written to the editors of The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror saying they won't "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion." They say stories based on "salacious gossip" have upended the lives of acquaintances and strangers alike.

The letter, released Monday by the couple's representative, said Harry and Meghan will have "zero engagement" with the newspapers, and said the couple "believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy."

But Ian Murray, executive director of Britain's Society of Editors, said "there is no escaping their actions here amount to censorship and they are setting an unfortunate example."

Harry, who is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and sixth in line to the British throne, married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched around the world.

The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media -- which they said tipped into harassment -- intolerable.