Halloween Trivia at Post No. 4230

Check out Halloween Trivia hosted by Cape Girardeau Police Explorers Post No. 4230 this weekend. You’re sure to have fun while supporting the Police Explorers. Prizes will be awarded for best costume. Feel free to bring your own beverages; outside food also is welcome but must be store-bought.
Where: Concourse, 429 N. Broadview St., Cape Girardeau
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
How much: $20 per person; $120 per eight-person table
