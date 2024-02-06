All sections
October 25, 2019

Halloween Hoopla at Shawnee Park Center

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

This spooktacular event — Halloween Hoopla — includes a costume contest and various Halloween-themed activities and crafts. Contest categories include Best Costume, Scariest Costume and Funniest Costume. No pre-registration is required.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau

How much: $5 for children 12 and younger

Entertainment

