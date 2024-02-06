Guitarist Jimmy Page looks back at 50 years of Led Zeppelin

CORONA, Calif. -- Jimmy Page once painted a dragon, and used it to slay.

The guitar guru was so bursting with creative inspiration 50 years ago he felt compelled to pick up a brush and use his skills from art school to take poster paints to his favorite instrument, a 1959 Fender Telecaster, and decorate it with a psychedelic beast.

He calls the axe "the Excalibur" he wielded through the wildly eventful year of 1968, when his old band, the Yardbirds, crashed, and his new band, Led Zeppelin, was born just two months later.

"My whole life is moving so fast at that point," Page, now 74, said as he reflected on Led Zeppelin's 50th anniversary in an interview with The Associated Press at the Fender guitar factory in California. "Absolutely just a roller-coaster ride."

Page said he had Led Zeppelin's sound, and first songs, fully formed in his mind before the Yardbirds were even done.

"I just knew what way to go," Page said. "It was in my instinct."

He found his first ally in singer Robert Plant, whom he invited to his house to thumb through records and talk music.

Page said he used an unlikely bit of folkie inspiration -- Joan Baez -- to show Plant the sound he wanted, playing her recording of the song "Babe I'm Gonna Leave You" and telling him to emulate the way she sang the top line of the song. Zeppelin would put the tune on its first album.

Page still marvels at how fast the whole thing took off after Plant brought on drummer John Bonham and Page pulled in his friend John Paul Jones to play bass.

"The whole journey of Led Zeppelin and the rise of Led Zeppelin, each tour was just extraordinary, and the growth and the respect and love of the band, and the people that were flooding to see us," Page said.

The first record also included "Dazed and Confused," with Page famously using a violin bow on the dragon guitar, which he played on every electric song on the record.

The guitar had been a cherished gift guitarist Jeff Beck had given Page to thank him for recommending Beck for a job in the Yardbirds, which had brought a handsome payday.