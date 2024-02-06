They call it "the best little fair in the land," and that's big talk for the annual The East Perry Community Fair in Altenburg, Missouri — but it does offer the locally famous grilled-cheese sandwiches, fish sandwiches and jumping mules, after all.

The annual parade is set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the 4X4 truck pull at 7 p.m.

Founded in 1937, The East Perry Community Fair is held the third Friday and Saturday after Labor Day — a mainstay in Southeast Missouri for more than 50 years. Publicity co-chairman Fred Eggers said nearly 30,000 attendees travel from Perry, Cape Girardeau and Bollinger counties each year.

Admission and parking are free. The fair will be providing transportation using 6-passenger golf carts to and from various locations on the fairgrounds from noon to 9 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

For the complete schedule, visit www.semoevents.com.

4-H and FFA exhibits

Livestock judging (including one of the 10 largest beef cattle shows in Missouri, according to the fair) kicks off at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Peoples Bank Show Barn.