The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Grammy-winning singer Lauren Daigle reigned at the 50th annual Gospel Music Association's Dove Awards on Tuesday, winning artist of the year, song of the year and pop/contemporary album of the year.

The 28-year-old Louisiana-born artist was the leading artist nominee coming into the awards show, held in Nashville, Tennessee, and marks her second artist of the year win in just three years.

Her 2018 album "Look Up Child," debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and has broken chart records for weeks atop the Top Christian Albums chart. She won song of the year for her multiplatinum and Grammy-winning crossover single "You Say," which has introduced her to much wider audiences in the last year. Producer and songwriter Jason Ingram, who helped write and record Daigle's record, also won four awards including songwriter of the year, non-artist, and song of the year, which he co-wrote.

"Just to see the support of so many people, it's really, really moving. It's overwhelming," Daigle said after winning song of the year.

Grammy-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin, who lives in Fort Worth, Texas, called for prayers during his acceptance speech after winning gospel artist of the year after a Fort Worth woman was killed by a police officer over the weekend, which has sparked outrage and calls for police accountability.

"A young girl by the name of Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed in her home by a policeman and I am just asking that we send up prayers for her family and for his, and asking that we send up prayers for that 8-year-old little boy that saw that tragedy," said Franklin, who also won contemporary gospel recorded song of the year.