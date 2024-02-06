Gourmet food, dessert to benefit Humane Society

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is holding its annual gourmet food and dessert auction and you’re invited. You’ll get to sample from the best cooks and chefs in the area. Appetizers and drinks will be served. Auctioneer will be Tom Jones. All proceeds will support animal care.
Where: Southeast Health Cancer Center, 789 South Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
How much: Free to attend
