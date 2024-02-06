All sections
April 12, 2019

Goodbye cold temps, hello pollen and events!

With temperatures no longer in the 30s (mostly) -- and allergens flying through the air -- I think it's safe to say it's finally springtime. Easter is quickly approaching and related events are already beginning to pop up throughout Southeast Missouri. If you have little ones, you'll find the following list to be helpful...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

With temperatures no longer in the 30s (mostly) -- and allergens flying through the air -- I think it's safe to say it's finally springtime.

Easter is quickly approaching and related events are already beginning to pop up throughout Southeast Missouri. If you have little ones, you'll find the following list to be helpful.

But today, if someone you know might enjoy attending The Blue Light Ball, the formal dance for all abilities, give them a call! It will be a night of food and fun. And speaking of royal affairs, Saturday stop by the seventh annual SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea.

And through Saturday, catch a performance of Cape Girardeau Central High School's 1970s-era musical, "Mamma Mia!" Since January, the nearly 60-student cast and crew have worked to make this a diverse experience for all.

Each weekend serves up something different in Southeast Missouri, that's for sure. So take my advice and be adventurous this weekend!

Be formal

The Blue Light Ball returns and you're invited. The event is offered to program participants of Easterseals, SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence and Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri.

  • The night will include music, dancing, photos and refreshments

When: 5 to 8 p.m. today

Where: SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc., 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

More info: (573) 339-9300

Easter activities

  • House of Hope

Face painting, snow-cones and other activities for children 12 years and younger

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: 1000 Ranney Ave. in Cape Girardeau

More info: (573) 339-1222.

  • Jackson City Park

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jackson City Park, Pavilion 5, on West Independence Street in Jackson

How much: free

More info: (573) 243-8415

  Grace Fellowship
  • Helicopter egg drop for children 12 years and younger

When: noon Sunday

Where: Grace Fellowship on Highway 34 East in Marble Hill, Missouri

Pretty like a flower

You're invited to browse the Jackson High School plant sale, Ozark Soul native plant nursery, grab some food and check out crafts with the family at Jackson in Bloom.

  • Guided tours of the Taylor Twins Memorial Garden, native plant garden, will begin at 10 a.m. and continue at the top of each hour throughout the event
  • Gardening demonstrations will be held throughout the day on the courthouse lawn as well as free kids' garden crafts, along with bounce houses for the children

All proceeds from the event benefit the continued revitalization of Uptown Jackson.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Courthouse Square in uptown Jackson

How much: free

Time for tea

Parents, bring your little "prince" or "princess" for an enchanting evening.

Guests will dine on tasty treats and sip lemonade fit for a queen -- with very special appearances by Cinderella and all of her favorite princess pals, including some who will leave you "Frozen" with delight, according to submitted information.

  • Proceeds to benefit Southeast's Pediatrics & OB and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

When: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

How much: $30 for an individual; $300 for a "royal table" of eight; $350 for princess-themed "royal table" of eight

More info: SEhealth.org/PrincessTea

Scene!

Watch as a diverse cast, ensemble and orchestra take center stage during Cape Girardeau Central High School's production of the 1970s musical, "Mamma Mia!"

The story of "Mamma Mia!" centers around a girl, Sophie, who wants to get married, but only because she wants to figure out whom her biological father is.

"We have the orchestra in the pit for the first time, and taking that up was an adventure," Cape Girardeau Central High School drama instructor and theater director Belle Delacruz said. "If the audience comes up to the stage, they can look down and see the orchestra."

When: 7 p.m. today and Saturday

Where: Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau

How much: Tickets are $10; Cape Girardeau Public Schools student and faculty tickets are $7

More info: Facebook

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
