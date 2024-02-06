Goodbye cold temps, hello pollen and events!

With temperatures no longer in the 30s (mostly) -- and allergens flying through the air -- I think it's safe to say it's finally springtime.
Easter is quickly approaching and related events are already beginning to pop up throughout Southeast Missouri. If you have little ones, you'll find the following list to be helpful.
But today, if someone you know might enjoy attending The Blue Light Ball, the formal dance for all abilities, give them a call! It will be a night of food and fun. And speaking of royal affairs, Saturday stop by the seventh annual SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea.
And through Saturday, catch a performance of Cape Girardeau Central High School's 1970s-era musical, "Mamma Mia!" Since January, the nearly 60-student cast and crew have worked to make this a diverse experience for all.
Each weekend serves up something different in Southeast Missouri, that's for sure. So take my advice and be adventurous this weekend!
The Blue Light Ball returns and you're invited. The event is offered to program participants of Easterseals, SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence and Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri.
When: 5 to 8 p.m. today
Where: SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc., 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
More info: (573) 339-9300
Face painting, snow-cones and other activities for children 12 years and younger
When: 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: 1000 Ranney Ave. in Cape Girardeau
More info: (573) 339-1222.
When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jackson City Park, Pavilion 5, on West Independence Street in Jackson
How much: free
More info: (573) 243-8415
When: noon Sunday
Where: Grace Fellowship on Highway 34 East in Marble Hill, Missouri
You're invited to browse the Jackson High School plant sale, Ozark Soul native plant nursery, grab some food and check out crafts with the family at Jackson in Bloom.
All proceeds from the event benefit the continued revitalization of Uptown Jackson.
When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Courthouse Square in uptown Jackson
How much: free
Parents, bring your little "prince" or "princess" for an enchanting evening.
Guests will dine on tasty treats and sip lemonade fit for a queen -- with very special appearances by Cinderella and all of her favorite princess pals, including some who will leave you "Frozen" with delight, according to submitted information.
When: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday
Where: Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
How much: $30 for an individual; $300 for a "royal table" of eight; $350 for princess-themed "royal table" of eight
More info: SEhealth.org/PrincessTea
Watch as a diverse cast, ensemble and orchestra take center stage during Cape Girardeau Central High School's production of the 1970s musical, "Mamma Mia!"
The story of "Mamma Mia!" centers around a girl, Sophie, who wants to get married, but only because she wants to figure out whom her biological father is.
"We have the orchestra in the pit for the first time, and taking that up was an adventure," Cape Girardeau Central High School drama instructor and theater director Belle Delacruz said. "If the audience comes up to the stage, they can look down and see the orchestra."
When: 7 p.m. today and Saturday
Where: Richard D. Kinder Performance Hall in Cape Girardeau
How much: Tickets are $10; Cape Girardeau Public Schools student and faculty tickets are $7
More info: Facebook
