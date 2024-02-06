Goodbye cold temps, hello pollen and events!

With temperatures no longer in the 30s (mostly) -- and allergens flying through the air -- I think it's safe to say it's finally springtime.

Easter is quickly approaching and related events are already beginning to pop up throughout Southeast Missouri. If you have little ones, you'll find the following list to be helpful.

But today, if someone you know might enjoy attending The Blue Light Ball, the formal dance for all abilities, give them a call! It will be a night of food and fun. And speaking of royal affairs, Saturday stop by the seventh annual SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea.

And through Saturday, catch a performance of Cape Girardeau Central High School's 1970s-era musical, "Mamma Mia!" Since January, the nearly 60-student cast and crew have worked to make this a diverse experience for all.

Each weekend serves up something different in Southeast Missouri, that's for sure. So take my advice and be adventurous this weekend!

Be formal

The Blue Light Ball returns and you're invited. The event is offered to program participants of Easterseals, SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence and Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri.

The night will include music, dancing, photos and refreshments

When: 5 to 8 p.m. today

Where: SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc., 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau

More info: (573) 339-9300

Easter activities

House of Hope

Face painting, snow-cones and other activities for children 12 years and younger

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: 1000 Ranney Ave. in Cape Girardeau

More info: (573) 339-1222.

Jackson City Park

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Jackson City Park, Pavilion 5, on West Independence Street in Jackson

How much: free

More info: (573) 243-8415

Grace Fellowship Grace Fellowship

Helicopter egg drop for children 12 years and younger

When: noon Sunday

Where: Grace Fellowship on Highway 34 East in Marble Hill, Missouri