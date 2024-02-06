Good grief! 'Peanuts' celebrates 70th anniversary with art

NEW YORK -- The virus pandemic won't stop Charlie Brown, Snoopy or the "Peanuts" gang from marking an important birthday and they're hoping to raise the spirits of sick kids while they celebrate.

The beloved comic celebrated its 70th anniversary last week with new lesson plans, the announcement of a new TV show and a philanthropic push that includes donating "Peanuts" murals for children to paint in 70 children's hospitals around the globe, from Brooklyn to Brazil.

"When kids see the familiar face of Snoopy, they feel like they are at home watching the cartoon," said Dr. Kusum Viswanathan, who heads the pediatrics department at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in New York. "I think it'll really help in positive coping and distraction. It makes the environment very comfortable, as opposed to being very stiff and professional."

The 4-foot-8-inch wide by 4-foot-1-inch high murals have been sent to participating hospitals in six pieces, along with smocks, brushes and paints in 13 colors. Children and hospital staffers are encouraged to paint the easy-to-follow templates, a diversion that gains even more importance during coronavirus restrictions.

The initiative is being welcomed at the CHOC Children's Hospital in Orange, California, where the virus pandemic has shut down the playrooms and cut back on starry, well-wishing visitors, such as baseball star Mike Trout.

Jesse McCarty, 14, cleans his brush next to diagram of a "Peanuts" mural he is helping to paint at One Brooklyn Health at Brookdale Hospital on Thursday in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Mary Altaffer ~ Associated Press

"There's really nothing to look forward to so I thought even just painting something like this at bedside is going to really truly mean something, especially during this time," said Amber Chavez, the special-programs coordinator.

The finished murals show an image of Snoopy and Woodstock sharing a laugh atop his red doghouse. It's co-sponsored by Peanuts Worldwide and the Foundation for Hospital Art. They hope the custom murals bring a smile to worried families.

"Art is always very therapeutic," Viswanathan said. "Any child who comes -- even if a child comes for a regular check-up -- it's always a slightly scary event and I think it helps patients feel a sense of normalcy."

Jeannie Schulz, the widow of the comic strip's creator, Charles Schulz, said the initiative hopes to lower the fear level in hospitals: "If you can have a little bit of levity -- a little smile -- we know that lowers your blood pressure. It's almost as good as patting a dog."

How each hospital deploys the murals has been left to the local administrators. Brookdale let lots of children paint them in its auditorium, while the California hospital wants to give one panel each to four patients and two nurses. The hope is the finished murals will offer children a chance to leave a permanent mark on the facility.