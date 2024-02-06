Golden Globe noms led by 'Banshees', 'Everything Everywhere'

NEW YORK -- After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked its annual award show off television for a year, the Golden Globes geared up Monday for its return by showering nominations on the black comedy "The Banshees of Inisherin" and the multiverse mash-up "Everything Everywhere all at Once."

In an attempt to restore early-morning fanfare to the awards-season tradition, nominations were read from the Beverly Hilton and aired live on NBC's "Today" show. Hollywood, which spurned the HFPA after 2021 reports detailed the body's lack of diversity and rampant ethical indiscretions, once again woke up to news of nominees -- though this time the response was much more muted.

Martin McDonagh's feuding friends tale "The Banshees of Inisherin" led with eight nominations, including nods for actors Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's existential action comedy "Everything Everywhere all at Once" came in second with six nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The Globes spread nominations around to a number of Oscar favorites (Steven Spielberg's "The Fabelmans," Todd Fields' "Tar") while also elevating big-budget spectacles like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Avatar: The Way of Water." Each, along with Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis," landed nominations for best film, drama.

While enthusiastic statements and social-media reactions often follow Globes nominations, Hollywood mostly responded with crickets Monday. Any full-fledged embrace by the industry eluded the HFPA.

From left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from "Everything Everywhere All At Once". Allyson Riggs ~ A24 Films via AP

Only a handful of nominees -- including Rihanna for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Kevin Costner for "Yellowstone," Hugh Jackman for "The Son" -- publicly celebrated. Social accounts for many of the films promoted their Globe nods, though. Much of the "Banshees of Inisherin" cast responded with statements only late in the day.

"What a team effort and a joy it was to bring 'The Banshees' to life. To be able to celebrate with the whole gang like this and represent all the crew members who are watching at home, makes the whole thing all the sweeter!" said Farrell. "As Brendan said, 'Happy Days' and thanks Golden Globes!"

The nominees for best film, comedy or musical, were: "The Banshees of Inisherin," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Babylon" and "Triangle of Sadness."

The HFPA has historically been derided -- sometimes even by their own hosts -- for less diverse nominees and off-the-wall picks. The film nominees Monday included eight people of color among the 30 acting individual acting nominees. No woman was nominated for best director, with nods instead going to Spielberg, Cameron, McDonagh, Luhrmann and Kwan and Scheinert, the filmmaking duo known as "the Daniels." None of the films up for best picture in either category was directed by women.

Among the nominees for best actor in a drama is Brendan Fraser. Fraser has said he won't attend the Globes after he said he was groped in 2003 by Philip Berk, a former HFPA member and former president of the organization.

Quinta Brunson in a scene from "Abbott Elementary". Ser Baffo ~ ABC via AP

On the TV side, the ABC public school comedy "Abbott Elementary" led with five nominations, including best series, musical or comedy, and nods for its stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams. "The Crown," "Dahmer -- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," "Only Murders in the Building," "Pam & Tommy" and "White Lotus" all came away with four nominations.