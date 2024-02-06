Go, go, Cape Girardeau: Get ready for a super three days

Regular readers already know I’m basically a 5-year-old in a 30-year-old body. Pop culture — especially from my childhood — always brings a smile to my face. So I’m pumped about this weekend’s TGIF, which features the 14th annual Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

This comics- and fan-fueled event has grown immensely over the last few years, and the talent the three-day event attracts has also grown. Here’s who’s showing up for this weekend’s event:

Voice actor Veronica Taylor (“Pokemon,” Sailor Moon, TMNT)

Professional wrestler (AWA, NWA, WWE, WCW) Road Warrior Animal

Marvel Comics artist Greg Land

Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”)

And (my favorites) Walter Jones, Karan Ashley and David Fielding, known best from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”!

The guest lineup is always great, but this year it’s “morphenomenal.” Get your tickets, and maybe I’ll see you there. Be sure to stop by the Power Rangers discussion panel at 2 p.m. Sunday; I’ll be leading the talk, so I want to see everyone in their Power Rangers best.

But if you’re not into the whole superhero thing, it’s OK; we can still be friends. Go check out Shakespeare’s classic tragedy “Othello” at the River Campus; shows run through Sunday, and you can get tickets at rivercampus.org.

If you’re in the Perryville area, take the family to see Disney’s “Beauty and Beast Live” at Perry Park Center — shows are at 7 p.m. today; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Details can be found at the Perry Park Center Facebook page.

There also is the Mississippi Valley Scenic Drive on Saturday and Sunday within Southeast Missouri, featuring more than 21 stops; find out more at semoevents.com.