All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
April 26, 2019

Go, go, Cape Girardeau: Get ready for a super three days

Regular readers already know I’m basically a 5-year-old in a 30-year-old body. Pop culture — especially from my childhood — always brings a smile to my face. So I’m pumped about this weekend’s TGIF, which features the 14th annual Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
David Patterson and his son, Cameron, pose in a photo studio Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre.
David Patterson and his son, Cameron, pose in a photo studio Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre. (Southeast Missourian archive)

Regular readers already know I’m basically a 5-year-old in a 30-year-old body. Pop culture — especially from my childhood — always brings a smile to my face. So I’m pumped about this weekend’s TGIF, which features the 14th annual Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

This comics- and fan-fueled event has grown immensely over the last few years, and the talent the three-day event attracts has also grown. Here’s who’s showing up for this weekend’s event:

  • Voice actor Veronica Taylor (“Pokemon,” Sailor Moon, TMNT)
  • Professional wrestler (AWA, NWA, WWE, WCW) Road Warrior Animal
  • Marvel Comics artist Greg Land
  • Actor Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”)
  • And (my favorites) Walter Jones, Karan Ashley and David Fielding, known best from “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”!

The guest lineup is always great, but this year it’s “morphenomenal.” Get your tickets, and maybe I’ll see you there. Be sure to stop by the Power Rangers discussion panel at 2 p.m. Sunday; I’ll be leading the talk, so I want to see everyone in their Power Rangers best.

But if you’re not into the whole superhero thing, it’s OK; we can still be friends. Go check out Shakespeare’s classic tragedy “Othello” at the River Campus; shows run through Sunday, and you can get tickets at rivercampus.org.

If you’re in the Perryville area, take the family to see Disney’s “Beauty and Beast Live” at Perry Park Center — shows are at 7 p.m. today; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday. Details can be found at the Perry Park Center Facebook page.

There also is the Mississippi Valley Scenic Drive on Saturday and Sunday within Southeast Missouri, featuring more than 21 stops; find out more at semoevents.com.

Cape Comic Con schedule

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Friday

  • 4 p.m. — Doors open; LARPing demonstration (The Stadium A)
  • 5:30 p.m. — Cape & Crown (The Stadium B)
  • 6 p.m. — Podzilla 1985 Podcast (The Stadium A); So You Want to be a Vendor (The Stadium B)
  • 7 p.m. — Friday Night Trivia (The Stadium A); SFX Makeup Body Painting 101 (The Stadium B)
  • 9 p.m. — Vendor Room closes; Halfway to Halloween: Screening of “House on Haunted Hill” (The Stadium B)

Saturday

  • 10 a.m. — Doors open; LARPing demonstration (The Stadium A); My 1-2-3zilla or How to Get Into Podcasting with the Creators of Podzilla 1985 and My 1-2-3 Cents (The Stadium B)
  • 11 a.m. — Writer’s Workshop: Brian Rhodes asks a panel of writers six simple questions with complicated answers (The Stadium B)
  • Noon — Godzilla 65 Years Presentation by Yuri Rentfro and David Santellano (The Stadium A)
  • 12:30 p.m. — Cape & Crown (The Stadium B)
  • 1 p.m. — Cape Comic Con Inaugural Class Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (The Stadium B)
  • 1:30 p.m. — It’s Speculation Time! A look into conspiracy theories inside the Pokemon universe with Lindsey Wolfgong and Yuri Rentfro (The Stadium A); Miniature Painting Workshop by Larry Snodgrass (The Stadium B)
  • 3 p.m. — 14th Annual Costume Contest (The Stadium)
  • 6 p.m. — Vendor Room closes; Saturday Night Movie: “The Last in Line,” details to come (The Stadium B)

Sunday

  • 10 a.m. — Doors open
  • 11 a.m. — My 1-2-3 Cents Podcast (The Stadium B)
  • Noon — CCW Panel (The Stadium B)
  • 1 p.m. — Book Writing & Publishing As a Career with Brian K. Morris (The Stadium B)
  • 2 p.m. — Mighty Morphin’ Memories (The Stadium B)
  • 3 p.m. — Battle of the Nerds (The Stadium B)
  • 4 p.m. — Show closes

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy