All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
June 23, 2017

Glen Campbell's last record 'was therapeutic,' daughter says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Glen Campbell's last record, "Adios," is a swan song for the ailing Grammy-winning performer and TV personality, but his daughter said the recording was therapeutic for him, as well. Campbell, known for his hits such as "Wichita Lineman" and "Gentle on My Mind," was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011 after signs of memory loss. ...

By KRISTIN M. HALL ~ Associated Press
Musician Glen Campbell poses for a portrait July 27, 2011, in Malibu, California. Recorded before Alzheimer's disease took his singing voice, Campbell's last album, "Adios," was therapeutic for the legendary performer. Campbell, known for his hits such as "Wichita Lineman" and "Gentle on My Mind," was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011. His farewell tour was captured in an Oscar-nominated documentary called "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me."
Musician Glen Campbell poses for a portrait July 27, 2011, in Malibu, California. Recorded before Alzheimer's disease took his singing voice, Campbell's last album, "Adios," was therapeutic for the legendary performer. Campbell, known for his hits such as "Wichita Lineman" and "Gentle on My Mind," was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011. His farewell tour was captured in an Oscar-nominated documentary called "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me."Matt Sayles ~ Associated Press, file

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Glen Campbell's last record, "Adios," is a swan song for the ailing Grammy-winning performer and TV personality, but his daughter said the recording was therapeutic for him, as well.

Campbell, known for his hits such as "Wichita Lineman" and "Gentle on My Mind," was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011 after signs of memory loss. His 2011 farewell tour was captured in a popular Oscar-nominated documentary called "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me," which won a Grammy for its soundtrack.

But shortly after the tour ended in 2012, Campbell's family knew he might never get another chance to record.

"We definitely were seeing a decline, so we wanted him to be able to do this while he still could," Ashley Campbell said. "So definitely, we didn't think there was going to be another album."

The album, released June 9, features songs Campbell has loved to sing but never recorded, including songs made famous by Bob Dylan, Linda Ronstadt and Johnny Cash. His longtime banjo player Carl Jackson produced the album, which includes guest vocals from Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, as well as his daughter, who is also a musician and singer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Musician Glen Campbell poses for a portrait July 27, 2011, in Malibu, California.
Musician Glen Campbell poses for a portrait July 27, 2011, in Malibu, California.Matt Sayles ~ Associated Press, file

"When we recorded it, he could still sing these songs," Campbell said. "And we could get him into the studio, and he had so much joy being in the studio and working with Carl. So it was definitely, I think it was therapeutic for him as well."

These days, the 81-year-old singer is in the late stages of Alzheimer's and has aphasia, which means he cannot speak or understand speech, according to his daughter. But she said he is happy in a memory-care facility in Nashville.

"He is doing so much better than a lot of other people in his position," Campbell said. "Instead of being scared and confused all the time, he is just happy and loves being around people. And enjoys his desserts and all that. It's nice to know that we have some kind of bright side in this dark situation."

She said she still plays music for her dad, even if he doesn't always understand he's listening to music.

"But sometimes if you sit there long enough or if he's in the right head space, he will hear it and enjoy it," Campbell said. "He will close his eyes, and he can kind of feel it. He'll tap his toes. Or start singing along in some other way. He won't be singing the song you're singing, but he'll realize you're singing, and he'll try to sing with you. So it reaches him sometimes, so it's definitely worth doing every time."

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy