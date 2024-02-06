Glen Campbell's last record 'was therapeutic,' daughter says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Glen Campbell's last record, "Adios," is a swan song for the ailing Grammy-winning performer and TV personality, but his daughter said the recording was therapeutic for him, as well.

Campbell, known for his hits such as "Wichita Lineman" and "Gentle on My Mind," was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2011 after signs of memory loss. His 2011 farewell tour was captured in a popular Oscar-nominated documentary called "Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me," which won a Grammy for its soundtrack.

But shortly after the tour ended in 2012, Campbell's family knew he might never get another chance to record.

"We definitely were seeing a decline, so we wanted him to be able to do this while he still could," Ashley Campbell said. "So definitely, we didn't think there was going to be another album."

The album, released June 9, features songs Campbell has loved to sing but never recorded, including songs made famous by Bob Dylan, Linda Ronstadt and Johnny Cash. His longtime banjo player Carl Jackson produced the album, which includes guest vocals from Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, as well as his daughter, who is also a musician and singer.