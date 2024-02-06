Give Dad the best: Amusement is all around

Whatever you do this weekend, remember Sunday is Dad's time. It's his day, and it's family time. I suggest going to a local buffet to celebrate. You'll probably find my family at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Cape Girardeau at some point between now and Sunday (the guys in the family thoroughly enjoy eating until we can no longer move).
But if you're not gorging yourself with large amounts of food, take the family to the River Campus Summer Arts Festival -- it runs most of the day Saturday, so there's plenty of time to catch a performance and a show or two. You'll find a selection of events below.
Before that, though, treat yourself to free musical performances continuing this week at Ivers Square gazebo in downtown Cape Girardeau. This week's star is country singer and hometown girl, Jessie Ritter. We also have Rockin' the Rock Garden featuring Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay in Jackson City Park. If you can somehow go to both, I recommend it.
Cheers to the weekend (and happy Father's Day to my dad)!
Jessie Ritter is this week's featured artist at Tunes at Twilight.
Ritter is a country singer/songwriter from Southeast Missouri based in Northwest Florida and Nashville, according to her Facebook page.
You know the drill: Bring a lawn chair, snacks and drinks (and get there early).
Where: Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier St.
When: 7 p.m. today
How much: Free
More info: facebook.com/oldtowncape
Singer, songwriter and performer Jen Friend will perform alongside guitarist Trevor Finlay this weekend in Jackson City Park.
Same drill as Tunes at Twilight: Bring a lawn chair, snacks and drinks and arrive early
Where: Jackson City Park's Rock Garden at 800 Stoneyledge
When: 7 :30 p.m. today
How much: Free
More info: facebook.com/jacksonmissouricitypark
