All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EntertainmentJune 14, 2019
Give Dad the best: Amusement is all around
Whatever you do this weekend, remember Sunday is Dad's time. It's his day, and it's family time. I suggest going to a local buffet to celebrate. You'll probably find my family at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Cape Girardeau at some point between now and Sunday (the guys in the family thoroughly enjoy eating until we can no longer move)...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Whatever you do this weekend, remember Sunday is Dad's time. It's his day, and it's family time. I suggest going to a local buffet to celebrate. You'll probably find my family at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Cape Girardeau at some point between now and Sunday (the guys in the family thoroughly enjoy eating until we can no longer move).

But if you're not gorging yourself with large amounts of food, take the family to the River Campus Summer Arts Festival -- it runs most of the day Saturday, so there's plenty of time to catch a performance and a show or two. You'll find a selection of events below.

Before that, though, treat yourself to free musical performances continuing this week at Ivers Square gazebo in downtown Cape Girardeau. This week's star is country singer and hometown girl, Jessie Ritter. We also have Rockin' the Rock Garden featuring Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay in Jackson City Park. If you can somehow go to both, I recommend it.

Cheers to the weekend (and happy Father's Day to my dad)!

River Campus Summer Arts Festival

Entertainment Stage:

  • 10 a.m. | Suzuki Players (Music Academy)
  • 10:30 a.m. | Rob Huff (magician)
  • 11 a.m. | "Newsies" sneak preview
  • 11 a.m. | Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness
  • 11:30 a.m. | Chestnut Mountain Gang (folk)
  • Noon | Rob Huff (magician)
  • 12:30 p.m. | Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness
  • 1 p.m. | Chestnut Mountain Gang (folk)
  • 1:30 p.m. | Steve Schaffner & Jumper Cables (Americana)
  • 2 p.m. | Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness
  • 2:30 p.m. | Jerry Ford Combo -- (jazz)
  • 3 p.m. | Steve Schaffner & Jumper Cables (Americana)
  • 3:30 p.m. | Jerry Ford Combo (jazz)

Outdoor Sculptures:

  • "Stoicism" by Ashley Sexton, located outside the Dobbins River Campus Center
  • "Prochronisme" by Brigit Ciskcowski, located near the Seminary Building overlooking the Mississippi River
  • "Efflorescence" by Deanna Hoffman, located near the Cultural Arts Center patio
  • "Stronghold" by Tyson Schoolfield, located in the River Campus quad
  • "The Antiquary," "Le Flaneur" and "The Devil's Chair" by Chris Wubbena, located in the River Campus quad

Cultural Arts Center

Atrium and Community Theatre

  • 10 a.m. to noon: River City Players present "Changing Rooms" by Jackie Carriera
  • 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: "Beauty and the Beast" by Between the Scenes

Crisp Museum:

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | "Biennial Faculty Exhibition"
  • 10 a.m. | Plein Air painting competition
  • Short 10-minute films at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. from the 2018 Fault Line Film Festival

Rust Flexible Theatre:

  • 11:15 a.m. | "A Little Bit o' Shakespeare" with Timothy Mooney
  • 4 p.m. | "Shakespeare-on-Demand" with Timothy Mooney
  • 7:30 p.m. | "Newsies"

Bedell Performance Hall:

  • 10 a.m. | "The Aristocats KIDS"
  • 12:30 p.m. | Dance performances from Dance Consortium and Dance Intensive Camp
  • 3 p.m. | "The Aristocats Kids"

Dance Studio, Cultural Arts Center Room 157:

  • 10:30 to 11:50 a.m. | Aerial Arts Performance (The Edge, Your Fitness Advantage)
  • Noon to 12:30 p.m. | Aerial Arts Mini-classes: ages 9-12 and 13 and older ( The Edge)
  • 2 p.m. | Ballet for Young Children (Hannah Sanders, The Dance Center)
  • 3:30 to 4:50 p.m. | Aerial Arts Performance (The Edge, Your Fitness Advantage)

Shuck Recital Hall:

  • 11 a.m. | Vocal Arts Boot Camp performance of "Sing Out!"
  • 1:30 p.m. | Vocal Arts Boot Camp performance of "Sing Out!"
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Dobbins Center

Acting/Directing Studio:

  • 10:30 a.m. | Acting Laboratory Camp performance
  • 1 p.m. | Acting Laboratory Camp performance
  • 3 p.m. | Stage Combat exhibition (Bart Williams)

Dobbins Center Hallway:

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Musical Instrument Petting Zoo
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Center for Regional History (Dr. Adam Criblez)
  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Music Academy Table

Dance Studio, RCC 119:

  • 11 to 11:30 a.m. | East Coast Swing (Dan Beeson, Cape Ballroom)
  • 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. | Country Western (Irene Reynolds, Irene's Country Dancers)
  • 12:30 to 1 p.m. | Tribal Vinyasa Yoga (Chelsea Aldrich, Shakti and Free)
  • 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. | The Conservatory Dance Intensive Studio performance
  • 3:30 to 4 p.m. | Contemporary Dance (Thomas Proctor, Ashleyliane Dance Company)
  • 4:15 p.m. | Hip-Hop (Michael Curry, Fingerprint Studios)

Concessions | 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • St. Vincent Commons (with food prepared by Chartwells) in the Dobbins River Campus Center
  • Kona Ice Food Truck
  • Sugar Chic Creamery
  • Straight Line Swine Food Truck

She's back

Jessie Ritter is this week's featured artist at Tunes at Twilight.

Ritter is a country singer/songwriter from Southeast Missouri based in Northwest Florida and Nashville, according to her Facebook page.

You know the drill: Bring a lawn chair, snacks and drinks (and get there early).

Where: Ivers Square Gazebo at 44 N. Lorimier St.

When: 7 p.m. today

How much: Free

More info: facebook.com/oldtowncape

Time to rock

Singer, songwriter and performer Jen Friend will perform alongside guitarist Trevor Finlay this weekend in Jackson City Park.

Same drill as Tunes at Twilight: Bring a lawn chair, snacks and drinks and arrive early

Where: Jackson City Park's Rock Garden at 800 Stoneyledge

When: 7 :30 p.m. today

How much: Free

More info: facebook.com/jacksonmissouricitypark

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: WEEKEND email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy