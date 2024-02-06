Give Dad the best: Amusement is all around

Whatever you do this weekend, remember Sunday is Dad's time. It's his day, and it's family time. I suggest going to a local buffet to celebrate. You'll probably find my family at Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Cape Girardeau at some point between now and Sunday (the guys in the family thoroughly enjoy eating until we can no longer move).

But if you're not gorging yourself with large amounts of food, take the family to the River Campus Summer Arts Festival -- it runs most of the day Saturday, so there's plenty of time to catch a performance and a show or two. You'll find a selection of events below.

Before that, though, treat yourself to free musical performances continuing this week at Ivers Square gazebo in downtown Cape Girardeau. This week's star is country singer and hometown girl, Jessie Ritter. We also have Rockin' the Rock Garden featuring Jen Friend and Trevor Finlay in Jackson City Park. If you can somehow go to both, I recommend it.

Cheers to the weekend (and happy Father's Day to my dad)!

River Campus Summer Arts Festival

Entertainment Stage:

10 a.m. | Suzuki Players (Music Academy)

10:30 a.m. | Rob Huff (magician)

11 a.m. | "Newsies" sneak preview

11 a.m. | Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness

11:30 a.m. | Chestnut Mountain Gang (folk)

Noon | Rob Huff (magician)

12:30 p.m. | Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness

1 p.m. | Chestnut Mountain Gang (folk)

1:30 p.m. | Steve Schaffner & Jumper Cables (Americana)

2 p.m. | Lydia Gentry, Violin Dragoness

2:30 p.m. | Jerry Ford Combo -- (jazz)

3 p.m. | Steve Schaffner & Jumper Cables (Americana)

3:30 p.m. | Jerry Ford Combo (jazz)

Outdoor Sculptures:

"Stoicism" by Ashley Sexton, located outside the Dobbins River Campus Center

"Prochronisme" by Brigit Ciskcowski, located near the Seminary Building overlooking the Mississippi River

"Efflorescence" by Deanna Hoffman, located near the Cultural Arts Center patio

"Stronghold" by Tyson Schoolfield, located in the River Campus quad

"The Antiquary," "Le Flaneur" and "The Devil's Chair" by Chris Wubbena, located in the River Campus quad

Cultural Arts Center

Atrium and Community Theatre

10 a.m. to noon: River City Players present "Changing Rooms" by Jackie Carriera

1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: "Beauty and the Beast" by Between the Scenes

Crisp Museum:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | "Biennial Faculty Exhibition"

10 a.m. | Plein Air painting competition

Short 10-minute films at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. from the 2018 Fault Line Film Festival

Rust Flexible Theatre:

11:15 a.m. | "A Little Bit o' Shakespeare" with Timothy Mooney

4 p.m. | "Shakespeare-on-Demand" with Timothy Mooney

7:30 p.m. | "Newsies"

Bedell Performance Hall:

10 a.m. | "The Aristocats KIDS"

12:30 p.m. | Dance performances from Dance Consortium and Dance Intensive Camp

3 p.m. | "The Aristocats Kids"

Dance Studio, Cultural Arts Center Room 157:

10:30 to 11:50 a.m. | Aerial Arts Performance (The Edge, Your Fitness Advantage)

Noon to 12:30 p.m. | Aerial Arts Mini-classes: ages 9-12 and 13 and older ( The Edge)

2 p.m. | Ballet for Young Children (Hannah Sanders, The Dance Center)

3:30 to 4:50 p.m. | Aerial Arts Performance (The Edge, Your Fitness Advantage)

Shuck Recital Hall: