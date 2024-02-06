All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EntertainmentSeptember 20, 2019
'Ghostbuster' sequel to focus on family of original film
LOS ANGELES -- The upcoming "Ghostbuster" sequel will focus on the descendants of the original ghost-catchers who rushed around New York City in proton packs and jumpsuits. Ivan Reitman and Dan Aykroyd revealed details of the new film, saying it is expected out next year and will star Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace. Reitman directed the original 1984 film and Aykroyd co-wrote and co-starred in it. Reitman's son, Jason, is directing the new movie...
BY RYAN PEARSON ~ The Associated Press
In this Feb. 24, 2008 file photo, Jason Reitman, left, an Oscar nominee for best director for his work on "Juno," arrives with his father, director Ivan Reitman for the 80th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
In this Feb. 24, 2008 file photo, Jason Reitman, left, an Oscar nominee for best director for his work on "Juno," arrives with his father, director Ivan Reitman for the 80th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.Chris Pizzello ~ Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- The upcoming "Ghostbuster" sequel will focus on the descendants of the original ghost-catchers who rushed around New York City in proton packs and jumpsuits.

Ivan Reitman and Dan Aykroyd revealed details of the new film, saying it is expected out next year and will star Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace. Reitman directed the original 1984 film and Aykroyd co-wrote and co-starred in it. Reitman's son, Jason, is directing the new movie.

"I think it's a wonderful story because people seem to continue to be interested in 35 years after we came out with the first one. And I think we're trying to expand it a little bit. And I think Jason's movie does that," Ivan Reitman said Thursday. "This is a story about a family."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Both men were at Universal Studios Hollywood, where they were promoting a "Ghostbusters"-themed "Halloween Horror Nights" maze attraction.

The franchise was last revived in 2016 with a group of four actresses -- Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones -- taking over as the title characters, a gender reversal from the original.

Aykroyd, who is a producer along with Reitman on the new "Ghostbusters," praised the 2016 film but said it was time to hand off the mantle "to a new generation."

"Although the girls' movie kept the concept and the ideas alive -- and it was really good, they were great in it -- it wasn't like giving it to the new generation, the actual descendants of the original Ghostbusters. So we're going to link to the DNA old and new there," he said.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy