Get dressed up: All Hallows Gala set for Friday at Drury Plaza in Cape

Wear your best costume to the second annual All Hallows Gala and help support the SEMO-NASV’s Green Bear Prevention Education program through dinner, dancing, live music and a costume contest. The organization provides sexual abuse prevention for school aged children, parents, professionals and community members in Southeast Missouri. All proceeds from the event will benefit the cause.
Where: Drury Plaza Convention Center, 3351 Percy Drive, Cape Girardeau
When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday; dinner begins at 7 p.m.
How much: Tickets $40 per person; $75 per pair
More info: Tickets may be purchased online at www.events.ticketprinting.com
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.