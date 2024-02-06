George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London

LONDON -- As mourners kept on flocking Tuesday to George Michael's home in north London, the singer's former longtime partner and his current boyfriend spoke of their sadness at his death.

Hairstylist Fadi Fawaz tweeted "I will never stop missing you" to Michael. He told the Telegraph newspaper Tuesday he had gone to Michael's house so they could attend a Christmas lunch and found the 53-year-old singer dead in bed.

"Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I," Fawaz said. "Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was. He was a beautiful person."

Michael's former longtime partner Kenny Goss, who was with the singer for many years, said in a statement he was "heartbroken" by the death of his former love.

"He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man," Goss said.