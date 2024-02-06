All sections
December 28, 2016

George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London

LONDON -- As mourners kept on flocking Tuesday to George Michael's home in north London, the singer's former longtime partner and his current boyfriend spoke of their sadness at his death. Hairstylist Fadi Fawaz tweeted "I will never stop missing you" to Michael. He told the Telegraph newspaper Tuesday he had gone to Michael's house so they could attend a Christmas lunch and found the 53-year-old singer dead in bed...

By GREGORY KATZ ~ Associated Press
A woman hangs flowers Tuesday at the entrance gate outside the home of British musician George Michael in London.
A woman hangs flowers Tuesday at the entrance gate outside the home of British musician George Michael in London.Frank Augstein ~ Associated Press

LONDON -- As mourners kept on flocking Tuesday to George Michael's home in north London, the singer's former longtime partner and his current boyfriend spoke of their sadness at his death.

Hairstylist Fadi Fawaz tweeted "I will never stop missing you" to Michael. He told the Telegraph newspaper Tuesday he had gone to Michael's house so they could attend a Christmas lunch and found the 53-year-old singer dead in bed.

"Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I," Fawaz said. "Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was. He was a beautiful person."

Michael's former longtime partner Kenny Goss, who was with the singer for many years, said in a statement he was "heartbroken" by the death of his former love.

"He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man," Goss said.

Michael announced in 2011 he and Goss had separated.

The pop star had revealed his sexual orientation after a 1998 arrest for lewd behavior in a public toilet in Los Angeles.

British newspapers, meanwhile, were filled with stories about Michael's many generous acts, often accompanied by his admonishments to keep them secret.

Among the stories that surfaced was Michael's donation of 15,000 pounds to a couple in need of money to pay for fertility treatments.

British authorities did not release any new information about Michael's death, which his manager said appeared to have been caused by heart failure. Police have said the death was not suspicious. An autopsy is planned, but the timing is uncertain.

