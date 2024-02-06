George Clooney talks about fatherhood, Trump and 'Suburbicon'

NEW YORK -- Most things have changed in George Clooney's life since he and wife Amal welcomed twins in July.

But as he prepares to unveil his latest directorial effort, "Suburbicon," some rituals remain eerily familiar.

"I just have to clean the barf off of my tux," Clooney said. "It used to be my barf, but now it's the twins' barf. So it all works out."

It's a new chapter for Clooney, but one with some old moves. "Suburbicon," which Paramount Pictures will release Oct. 27, marries two twin passions of his: farce ("Burn After Reading," "O Brother Where Art Thou") and socially conscious filmmaking ("Good Night and Good Luck," "Ides of March").

But despite the comic trailers, it leans a little more to the latter.

Clooney said he believes the film, which peers into the dark racial tensions of 1950s suburbia, is deeply relevant to Donald Trump's America.

It bristles, he hopes, with the spirit of Howard Beale, the truth-telling "Network" newsman who yelled, "I'm mad as hell, and I'm not going to take it anymore."

"I last week screened it for my good friend Norman Lear. When it was over, he looked over and said, 'This is the angriest film I've ever seen,'" Clooney said in a recent interview.

"It's a pretty angry film. There's a lot of anger out there. I think that's reflected in the film," Clooney said. "The main idea of the film was to pick some fights, and I always like picking fights."

That makes "Suburbicon" potentially one of the more combustible films of the fall movie season. It boasts a starry cast (Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac) and comes from an unproduced, decades-old script by Joel and Ethan Coen about rampant suburban paranoia and fear-mongering after a home invasion.

For Clooney and his writing-producing partner Grant Heslov, the Coens' characters were perfect for plans of their own to dramatize 1950s Levittown, Pennsylvania, and specifically the enclave's response in 1957 to a black family moving in.