Geoffrey Rush sues Sydney newspaper over theater story

CANBERRA, Australia -- Geoffrey Rush is suing a Sydney newspaper for allegedly portraying him as a sexual predator in its reporting of an actress's complaint of "inappropriate behavior" against the Oscar-winning actor.

The Daily Telegraph's reporting and advertising over the past week carried the defamatory meanings the 66-year-old Australian actor was a "pervert" and a "sexual predator" while starring in the Sydney Theatre Company's production of "King Lear" two years ago, according to documents filed Friday in Australian Federal Court.

It cites headlines including "King Leer" and "Star's Bard Behavior" plus an advertising poster: "Geoffrey Rush in Scandal Claims."

The News Corp. masthead broke the story last week the Sydney Theatre Company had confirmed receiving the complaint. The company has released no details of the complaint other than to say the allegation involved "inappropriate behavior" while Rush was an employee and was not raised until after he had left. Rush has denied any misconduct.

Rush said at a news conference at his lawyer's Melbourne office the newspaper's reporting had damaged his reputation and hurt his family and colleagues. He did not respond to questions.

"It is an action I am taking in order to redress the slurs, innuendo and hyperbole that they have created around my standing in the entertainment industry and in the greater community," Rush read from a statement.

The Daily Telegraph editor Chris Dore said his newspaper had accurately reported the theater had received the complaint.