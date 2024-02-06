All sections
December 9, 2017

Geoffrey Rush sues Sydney newspaper over theater story

By ROD McGUIRK ~ Associated Press

By ROD McGUIRK ~ Associated Press
Geoffrey Rush
Geoffrey Rush

CANBERRA, Australia -- Geoffrey Rush is suing a Sydney newspaper for allegedly portraying him as a sexual predator in its reporting of an actress's complaint of "inappropriate behavior" against the Oscar-winning actor.

The Daily Telegraph's reporting and advertising over the past week carried the defamatory meanings the 66-year-old Australian actor was a "pervert" and a "sexual predator" while starring in the Sydney Theatre Company's production of "King Lear" two years ago, according to documents filed Friday in Australian Federal Court.

It cites headlines including "King Leer" and "Star's Bard Behavior" plus an advertising poster: "Geoffrey Rush in Scandal Claims."

The News Corp. masthead broke the story last week the Sydney Theatre Company had confirmed receiving the complaint. The company has released no details of the complaint other than to say the allegation involved "inappropriate behavior" while Rush was an employee and was not raised until after he had left. Rush has denied any misconduct.

Rush said at a news conference at his lawyer's Melbourne office the newspaper's reporting had damaged his reputation and hurt his family and colleagues. He did not respond to questions.

"It is an action I am taking in order to redress the slurs, innuendo and hyperbole that they have created around my standing in the entertainment industry and in the greater community," Rush read from a statement.

The Daily Telegraph editor Chris Dore said his newspaper had accurately reported the theater had received the complaint.

"We will defend our position in court," Dore said.

Rush's lawyer Nicholas Pullen did not specify the damages Rush was seeking.

"It is certainly the desire of Mr. Rush to have this matter heard as quickly as possible in order to vindicate his name," Pullen said.

Last weekend, Rush stepped down as president of the Australian screen academy over media reports that he described as containing "untenable allegations."

His court documents reveal that he had been asked to step aside ahead of the academy's annual awards this week.

The defamatory meanings listed in the court action include that Rush had inappropriately touched an actress in "King Lear" and that his behavior was so serious that the company would never work with him again.

Rush has performed at the Sydney Theatre Company for 35 years. He won the 1997 best actor Academy Award for "Shine" and has three other Oscar nominations. He is perhaps best known as Captain Barbossa in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

