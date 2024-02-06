PATTON, Mo. --Vernon Yount got a late start, but he's making up for lost time.

The 72-year-old Patton man has been competing in lawn mower races for seven years. He said he likes the competition and the challenge.

"His biggest challenge is probably getting out of bed the next day after the races," James Moore of Jackson fired back at the septuagenarian.

Yount did admit he has flipped over lawn mowers, broken his collar bone and bruised his ribs.

Moore and Yount were among the hundreds who gathered March 23 at Patton Saddle Club for a preseason test-and-tune. Racers used the day to work the kinks out of their machines in preparation for the official start of lawn mower racing season, which starts this weekend. And plenty of spectators turned out to enjoy the social atmosphere and the food provided by Patton Lions Club, which sponsors the races.

Moore, the vice president of Patton Lions Club, had to hang up his racing career after a shoulder injury took him off the track, but he's still active in what he described as the Lions Club's biggest annual fundraiser.

"We get 600 to 800 people here. The stands are full," Moore said. "You don't draw that many spectators and fans without a lot of community backing."

Races run every other Saturday through Oct. 19. The nearest site for lawn mower races is Ste. Genevieve, Moore said. The races there run on Patton's off-weekends.