Garry Shandling died from blood clot in heart, coroner says

LOS ANGELES -- Garry Shandling died from a blood clot in his heart, coroner's officials said Tuesday, more than seven months after the comedian's unexpected death.

A report by Los Angeles coroner's officials released Tuesday states the fatal clot occurred after the comedian developed blood clots in his legs, a condition known as deep vein thrombosis.

The comedian had not been feeling well during a trip to Hawaii, the report stated. Shandling died March 24 after calling paramedics to his home.

Los Angeles coroner's officials had delayed issuing their determination of what killed the 66-year-old until after a review of his medical records and toxicology tests were completed.

The toxicology results found only a therapeutic amount of Xanax and some cold medication in his system.