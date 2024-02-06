'Game of Thrones' prequel keeps dragons, adds diversity

The prequel to "Game of Thrones" is set to forge its own storytelling path, with a new set of characters and a more diverse team behind the scenes.

"House of the Dragon" takes place two centuries before the events of the original series, which ended its hit eight-season run in May 2019. The 10-episode prequel begins Sunday on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The story focuses on House Targaryen, made famous in "Game of Thrones" by Emilia Clarke's Daenerys and her fearsome dragons. But don't expect "House of the Dragon" to be a remake of "Game of Thrones," cast member Steve Toussaint said.

"It's been done and they did it exceedingly well," said Toussaint, who plays the very rich Lord Corlys Velaryon. "You know you're in that world, but you're seeing a different story, different characters, different motivations."

Among the new faces in the clan is Prince Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith. His villainous character is a lot more complex than he appears to be on first viewing, the actor said.

"I think the reason I've had fun is because he's maybe not just a villain," he said. "I think there's actually a huge amount of fragility and depth and inner madness there. ... It's not black and white. It can go either way with Daemon at any point."

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire and Blood," the drama was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, whose credits include the 2016-19 sci-fi drama "Colony." Condal is an executive producer and co-showrunner with director Miguel Sapochnik, who brings his experience on "Game of Thrones" to the prequel.

"House of the Dragon," much like its predecessor, focuses on familial succession with a female heir being overlooked. But Sapochnik notes a key difference between the two series: The team making the prequel is more diverse, including a 50-50 split between male and female directors, including Sapochnik, Clare Kilner, Geeta Vasant Patel and Greg Yaitanes.

There was a conscious push to be inclusive behind the scenes, Sapochnik says.