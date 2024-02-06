'Game of Thrones' earns 32 Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES -- HBO's "Game of Thrones" slashed its way to a record-setting 32 Emmy nominations for its eighth and final season, leading HBO back to dominance over Netflix, the streaming service that bumped it last year from atop the increasingly crowded television heap.

The bloodthirsty saga's total eclipsed the all-time series record of 27 nods earned by "NYPD Blue" in 1994.

If "Game of Thrones" successfully defends it's best drama series title and claims a fourth trophy, it will join the quartet of most-honored dramas, including "Hill Street Blues," "L.A. Law," "The West Wing" and "Mad Men."

The Emmy voters' acclaim stands in sharp contrast to fan reaction to the show's last hurrah, which included howls of laughter for a to-go coffee cup inadvertently included in one scene and a finale detractors called unsatisfying. But the show's ratings never faltered for the series based on George R.R. Martin's novels, setting new highs for HBO.

A wealth of recognition for the cast and guest stars , including the show's only previous winner, Peter Dinklage with three awards, helped "Game of Thrones" add to its already record haul of nominations, now at 161 total.

Series star Emilia Clarke's decision to seek a best actress nomination after a series of supporting actress bids paid off. She's competing in a category notable for its diversity, including past winner Viola Davis for "How to Get Away with Murder" and repeat nominee Sandra Oh for "Killing Eve," who has another chance to become the first actress of Asian descent to win the trophy. She lost last year to Claire Foy for Netflix's "The Crown."

Two actors of color, Billy Porter for "Pose" and previous winner Sterling K. Brown for "This Is Us," earned drama series nods.

The rest of the drama series field includes "Better Call Saul," "Bodyguard," "Killing Eve," "Ozark," "Pose," "Succession" and, as the only network entry, "This is Us." Mandy Moore, who plays the NBC drama's matriarch, earned her first best actress nod, with fellow cast member Chris Sullivan earning his first nod, for supporting actor.

Last year's best comedy series, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," led the comedy pack with 20 bids, including for its star and defending champion Rachel Brosnahan.

"I'm at the dog park this morning with my fur children and started getting a lot of texts and phone calls all at once. I'm so excited to learn that the 'Maisel' family has been invited back to the party. This category is ridiculous. I can't believe I get to be a part of anything with these amazing women," Brosnahan told The Associated Press .

She'll vie with Emmy record-holder Julia Louis-Dreyfus of "Veep," who didn't compete in last year's awards because her breast cancer treatment delayed production of the political satire. Louis-Dreyfus, who with Cloris Leachman shares the record for most Emmys won by a performer, eight, has a shot at solo glory if she wins again.

The final season of "Veep" received nine nominations, including a best supporting actress bid for Anna Chlumsky.

"I'm feeling really jazzed. It might be the coffee I just had. But this feels so much sweeter because it's the last time around for this show," she said.