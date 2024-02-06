Frost's '2 roads diverging in a yellow wood' might be in England

DYMOCK, England -- The woods were cool, a welcome balm on a hot day. Shafts of sunlight poured through the canopy. Slowly, I walked down a track thick with long-fallen leaves.

And then I found it.

It wasn't much to look at, just a spot where the path split. But that was the point.

Could this be the fork that inspired one of America's favorite poems, the one beginning, "Two roads diverged in a yellow wood"?

Mention poet Robert Frost and everyone thinks of New England. But the wood I stood in was an ocean away, a three-hour drive west of London.

Shown is Oldfields, the farmhouse where the English poet Edward Thomas stayed in August 1914 to be close to his friend, American writer Robert Frost. The time spent in the area was a major influence on Frost's work. Jerry Harmer ~ Associated Press

Frost had moved to England to make his mark on the literary world. He spent a year or so in a writers' colony, centered in the village of Dymock.

That experience shaped some of his best-known works, including the iconic "The Road Not Taken."

Few poems are more esteemed in the American literary canon. Some believe the poem expresses core American values of choice and self-reliance.

But I'd set out to discover Frost in this English landscape.

Guiding me was Richard Simkin, chairman of the Friends of the Dymock Poets, a group dedicated to preserving the area's literary heritage.

Starting beside Preston Church, we took a footpath through an apple orchard, then a newly planted maize field. Up a hill, then down through a head-high crop of oilseed rape. To our right stood Oldfields, a handsome, thatched farmhouse.

In the summer of 1914, Oldfields was home to Frost's close friend, writer Edward Thomas.

The two men often talked as they walked through the countryside. But when the path they were on split, Thomas always dithered. And that is the genesis of Frost's poem: written not as a manifesto of American values, but as an affectionate tease.

Thomas and Frost lived so close by that they could shout to each other, so it took no time for us to reach Little Iddens, the half-timbered cottage where Frost lived.