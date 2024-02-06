From Hollywood's illusion factory, some unexpected reality

In the minutes and hours after Will Smith accosted and slapped Chris Rock before a live audience of millions, social media platforms lit up with a breathless and emphatic hot take: Surely, multitudes insisted, the whole thing was staged.

They talked of the specifics of the altercation ("Rock barely moved"). Of its apparent artifice ("It just looks like Chris arched his back the way they do in stage combat"). Of the participants ("Was this just amazing acting?"). Some who watched were just stunned ("Wait that wasn't staged??"), others openly critical ("a pathetic attempt to get some viewers to tune in").

Hollywood, the illusion factory, had churned out some unexpected reality at the Oscars. And -- surprise! -- a lot of people thought it was another illusion.

This is America in 2022 -- tantalized by immersive special effects, mesmerized by reality TV, upended by misinformation spread by both the malevolent and the sloppy. And forever asking, albeit about a constantly evolving set of circumstances: What around here is real?

"It's not at all surprising to me that the first response is, 'Oh, this must be a bit, right? This must be scripted,'" said Danielle J. Lindemann, author of "True Story: What Reality TV Says About Us."

Pedro Pascal, left, and Nicolas Cage in a scene from "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent." Katalin Vermes ~ Lionsgate via AP

"We are always looking for these authentic moments. ... We feel kind of a triumph when we see something that was actually real," said Lindemann, a sociologist at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. "But when we encounter what is really an authentic moment, we have the skepticism about it."

Is it any wonder? After all, we exist in a culture where clothing factories pre-rip blue jeans to make them look "distressed" -- like they've been worn and frayed through years of actual life experiences. Where followers on Twitter -- or faces appearing in your LinkedIn feed -- might not be actual people at all. Where lip-syncing in "live" performances -- not too long ago a major faux pas -- now passes with barely a second look.

"Life has become art, so that the two are now indistinguishable from each other," cultural critic Neal Gabler wrote in "Life: the Movie." That was 1998, a generation ago. Since then, the "mockumentary" format pioneered by 1984's "This Is Spinal Tap" has become its own genre, begetting the likes of TV's "The Office," "Parks and Recreation" and "Modern Family," which featured documentary-style interviews embedded in their storylines.

Next month heralds a new Nicolas Cage movie starring Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage -- or, more accurately rendered, "Nicolas Cage." It's the latest in a long tradition of stars portraying themselves (the actual director Cecil B. DeMille appearing in the fictional 1950 movie "Sunset Boulevard," John Malkovich playing "John Malkovich" in 1999's "Being John Malkovich," Bill Murray playing "Bill Murray" in 2009's "Zombieland").

Each asks, in short: Where does actor end and performance begin? Or is the line a blurred and muddy one?

Comedian Andy Kaufman appears with a neck brace in June 1982 in New York. Associated Press, file

That's what produced some of the confusion Sunday night in media both social and professional: Was this a scripted skit, embedded in a nonfiction show that itself is designed to reward the pinnacles of artistic artifice? One in which Will Smith and Chris Rock played "Will Smith" and "Chris Rock"? Or was it what it actually (apparently) turned out to be -- real anger and violence, both genuine and unscripted, playing itself out on stage?