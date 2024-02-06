Fox renewed O'Reilly contract despite knowing of allegations

NEW YORK -- The Fox News Channel said the company knew a news analyst planned to file a sexual-harassment lawsuit against Bill O'Reilly when it renewed the popular personality's contract in February.

The New York Times reported Saturday the company renewed the TV host's contract after he reached a $32 million settlement with the analyst.

In a statement, 21st Century Fox defended its decision because it said he had settled the matter personally. It also said O'Reilly and the woman had agreed the financial terms would be kept confidential.

The company said O'Reilly's new contract had added protections that allowed Fox to dismiss him if other allegations surfaced.

O'Reilly was ousted months later when it was revealed Fox had paid five women a total of $13 million to keep quiet about harassment allegations.

The news analyst's allegations included repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material to the woman, according to people briefed on the matter who spoke to The New York Times.