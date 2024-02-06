Fox looks to sci-fi, fantasy this fall; MacFarlane in space

NEW YORK -- Fox TV is calling on superpowers and Seth MacFarlane to draw viewers this fall.

"The Orville," a new space adventure starring and produced by MacFarlane, is set 400 years in the future. It follows the adventures of an exploratory spaceship.

"This is Seth's passion project," Dana Walden, Fox Television Group chairman and CEO, said Monday in a teleconference detailing the its 2017-2018 schedule.

"The Gifted," about a suburban couple who discover their children have mutant powers, will debut this fall. Stephen Moyer ("True Blood") and Amy Acker ("Person of Interest") will star in the drama Walden called "big, cinematic and commercial." It is Fox's first with Marvel.