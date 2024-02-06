Fourth of July fireworks discouraged for sake of bald eagles

COLUMBIA, Conn. -- Independence Day traditions in one small Connecticut town are clashing with an effort to protect an iconic symbol of the United States.

Authorities in Columbia are asking residents this year to forgo shooting off fireworks for the sake of a family of bald eagles.

Last summer, a pair of eagles became the first to call Columbia Lake home since the species returned to the state in 1992.

This spring, an eaglet appeared in the nest, which is about 100 feet up in a tree.

The bird is not old enough to fly, and Brian Hess, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said there is a concern the noise of fireworks could be enough to scare the eaglet out of the nest before it is ready.

"Eagles and fireworks are both sort of this great American tradition," he said. "But I can't think of a more perfectly startling thing than a firework."

The town has shared a letter from Hess urging residents to avoid shooting off fireworks during their Fourth of July celebrations.

Hess also is advising people not to visit the nest. Disturbing it, he said, could lead the birds to leave the area for good. Eagles, which mate for life, normally return to the same nesting site for years.

Hess said the eaglet should be ready to fly in a couple of weeks. He said it likely will stay with its parents through August before heading out on its own.