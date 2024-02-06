Fourth annual Jackson in Bloom celebration to be held next weekend

The fourth annual Jackson in Bloom celebration welcomes spring with an antique-tractor show, a first-ever Fashion in Bloom week, quilt show, vendors, activities and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 6 in uptown Jackson and on the courthouse square. The event has been pushed back a week because of inclement weather.

In all, seven uptown merchants are participating in the first-ever Fashion in Bloom week, the lead-up to Jackson in Bloom. Barrel 131, Cobblestone Corner, The Ground-a-Bout, High Street Station, Precious Memories, Stitched & Stamped and Sweetheart Florist have had daily specials this week.

Barrel 131 and The Ground-a-Bout have had drink specials. Serena Schooley of The Ground-a-Bout said the business debuted the Skinny Jeans Latte, a low-sugar, low-fat drink.

Merchants who deal in fashion have had special deals on clothing or accessories this week.

Fashion in Bloom week culminates in next Saturday’s sidewalk sale, said Janey Foust, co-owner of Cobblestone Corner at 130 S. High St. in Jackson and board member of the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.

Pat Morgan, owner of Land Escapes discusses different types of plants with Melody Wishnask during Jackson in Bloom on April 30, 2016, in uptown Jackson. Glenn Landberg

Foust said Lisa Walker of High Street Station at 106 S. High St. in Jackson approached her and co-owner Amy Beussink about doing a fashion week, and in talking with the other uptown merchants, she said they realized there was a lot of interest.

“Then it bloomed into, well, why don’t we do it the week of Jackson in Bloom and end with a big sidewalk sale?” Foust said.

“We will be repeating it next year. Everyone got so excited,” Foust added.

Because Jackson in Bloom has been postponed, the Uptown Jackson business owners involved in Fashion in Bloom decided to extend the event to two weeks of deals, with the second week running Tuesday through May 6. Each day’s specials can be found on the various businesses’ Facebook pages.

Another first for this year’s Jackson in Bloom celebration is the addition of the Egypt Mills Antique Tractor Club. David Powers, club president, said he was happy to be included.

Elaine Hoffman, right, and her mother, Ruth Petzoldt, look over assorted antiques during Jackson in Bloom on April 30, 2016, in uptown Jackson. Glenn Landberg

“We love showing our equipment,” Powers said. “We’re happy to do it.”

Powers said some members of the club prefer showing their tractors, and others are more interested in being in tractor pulls.

“We like doing our thing,” Powers said.

Cobblestone Corner will hold its Muffins and Mimosas event from 9 to 11 a.m. May 6, as it has done in past years, Foust said.

Walker, who owns High Street Station with her sister Lynette Stran, said she’s excited about this year’s event. “My sister will be doing her fairy-garden demonstrations through the day,” Walker said, which have been popular at past years’ Jackson in Bloom celebrations.