For you: Tunes, grub and outerspace

With a calendar full of music, meals, moon-landing events and movies -- including the release of "The Lion King" -- this weekend is looking busy.

Several bands will perform at the 150th celebration of Oran, Missouri, today and Saturday. (Yes, there will be food; I'll be there.) And Emerald Street Church of God is having a party for its 95th anniversary (also with food; see you there) on Sunday.

And for Movies in the Park in Cape Girardeau, this week's venue is, appropriately, Shawnee Sports Complex. The movie featured is one of my all-time favorites, "The Sandlot."

Saturday marks mankind's first moon landing, so check out a space-fueled (and fun) event Saturday at Cape Girardeau Public Library.

If you have your ticket to "Dancing With Show Me Stars" on Saturday, get ready for some great food and performances by a cast of dancers, including 13 "stars." Check out the latest issue of Mind + Body magazine, a publication of the Southeast Missourian, for an in-depth preview of the event.

And treat yo'self to something sweet, too: National Daiquiri Day is today; National Fortune Cookie Day is Saturday; and National Ice Cream Day is Sunday.

Happy 150th

A two-day Oran Sesquicentennial Celebration with food, games, tours and more entertainment is on the docket in Oran.

The fest will encompass the town's mantra, "remembering the past, embracing the future," event chairman Gary Blocker said. He sees the event as "a chance for Oran to come together as a community to be tight-knit like they once were."

When: 5 to 11 p.m. today; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tilles Memorial Park, Oran

How much: Free

Today

5 to 7:30 p.m. | Classy Chassy Country

7:30 to 9 p.m. | Jack Hargraves

9 to 11 p.m. | Neither Me

Saturday

Noon to 1:30 p.m. | Susan Anderson Bell and Derrick Irwin

1:30 to 3:15 p.m. | Odd Moses

3:15 to 4:45 p.m. | The Ruedrich Family

5 to 5:45 p.m. | The Flanigans

6 to 8 p.m. | Dance Party with John Schott

8 to 11 p.m. | Caney Creek

Blast off!

Bring the children for a journey 238,900 miles above the Earth to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

Find out what it's like to travel in space, and with the help of volunteers, learn about exploring space and the space technology used on Earth today.

When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday

Where: Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St.

More info: capelibrary.org

Here's to 95 -- and many more

Emerald Street Church of God is hosting its 95th Founders' Day Celebration. Lunch will be served, and historical information will be presented after the 10:45 a.m. service.

Where: Emerald Street Church of God, 500 Emerald St., Cape Girardeau

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday

More info: (573) 335-7865