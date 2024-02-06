For you: Tunes, grub and outerspace

With a calendar full of music, meals, moon-landing events and movies -- including the release of "The Lion King" -- this weekend is looking busy.
Several bands will perform at the 150th celebration of Oran, Missouri, today and Saturday. (Yes, there will be food; I'll be there.) And Emerald Street Church of God is having a party for its 95th anniversary (also with food; see you there) on Sunday.
And for Movies in the Park in Cape Girardeau, this week's venue is, appropriately, Shawnee Sports Complex. The movie featured is one of my all-time favorites, "The Sandlot."
Saturday marks mankind's first moon landing, so check out a space-fueled (and fun) event Saturday at Cape Girardeau Public Library.
If you have your ticket to "Dancing With Show Me Stars" on Saturday, get ready for some great food and performances by a cast of dancers, including 13 "stars." Check out the latest issue of Mind + Body magazine, a publication of the Southeast Missourian, for an in-depth preview of the event.
And treat yo'self to something sweet, too: National Daiquiri Day is today; National Fortune Cookie Day is Saturday; and National Ice Cream Day is Sunday.
A two-day Oran Sesquicentennial Celebration with food, games, tours and more entertainment is on the docket in Oran.
The fest will encompass the town's mantra, "remembering the past, embracing the future," event chairman Gary Blocker said. He sees the event as "a chance for Oran to come together as a community to be tight-knit like they once were."
When: 5 to 11 p.m. today; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tilles Memorial Park, Oran
How much: Free
Today
Saturday
Bring the children for a journey 238,900 miles above the Earth to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
Find out what it's like to travel in space, and with the help of volunteers, learn about exploring space and the space technology used on Earth today.
When: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday
Where: Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St.
More info: capelibrary.org
Emerald Street Church of God is hosting its 95th Founders' Day Celebration. Lunch will be served, and historical information will be presented after the 10:45 a.m. service.
Where: Emerald Street Church of God, 500 Emerald St., Cape Girardeau
When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday
More info: (573) 335-7865
Make the short drive to Altenburg this weekend for some hometown fun and food at the Trinity church picnic. The menu includes catfish, pork steaks, burgers, side dishes and desserts.
Stay for fast-pitch ball games across the street during the picnic. Proceeds will benefit church activities and groups.
When: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: Altenburg Fairgrounds, 200 Church St. in Altenburg, Missouri
How much: $8 per plate
There's still time to catch a pop-up movie with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department and Parks & Recreation Foundation this summer.
This week's Movies in the Park screening: "The Sandlot," about a new kid in town who is taken under the wing of a young baseball prodigy and his rowdy team.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair, or find a place on the park lawn to enjoy the show.
Where: Shawnee Park Softball Fields, 1157 S. West End Blvd.
When: 8 to 11:30 p.m. today; movie starts at 9 p.m.
How much: Free
More info: cityofcape.org/moviesinthepark
A crowd of nearly 500 is expected to turn out for this year's "Dancing With Show Me Stars," an event showcasing the fancy footwork of local "stars," who each have trained with an instructor.
Judges will provide feedback, and spectators can cast their votes, $1 each. The event -- black-tie optional with a cash bar -- aims to raise $50,000 to benefit the Community Caring Council's Housing Assistance Program.
Where: Drury Plaza Hotel, 3351 Percy Drive
When: Doors open 5 p.m. Saturday
How much: $85, $165 per couple; votes are $1 each
More info: dancingwithshowmestars.com
Join the community this weekend for the launch of a new Cape Girardeau County History Center exhibit: A 52-Year Romance Within a 48-Year Career: Jack and Betty Hoffmeister.
The display tells the story of the Hoffmeisters' relationship through their collection of Coca-Cola memorabilia. For 48 years, Jack drove a delivery truck for Milde Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Jackson.
Refreshments, including "Coca-Cola cake," will be served.
Where: Cape Girardeau County History Center, 102 S. High St. in Jackson
When: 2 p.m. Sunday
How much: Free
More info: (573) 979-5170
