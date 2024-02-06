For 'Jeopardy' fans, Ken Jennings is the greatest

NEW YORK -- Being bold paid off for new "Jeopardy!" mega-champion Ken Jennings, while it didn't for his opponents.

Jennings won his third match in the "Jeopardy!" "Greatest of all Time" contest televised Tuesday, an event that's been a prime-time hit for ABC. He pocketed $1 million by dispatching James Holzhauer, who won one match, and Brad Rutter, who came up empty.

The gamesmanship between the three men considered the most-accomplished and best-known in the show's modern history proved entertaining while containing all the tension of a major sporting match.

Jennings took a strong lead in the first game of Tuesday's match by borrowing a strategy popularized by Holzhauer, twice betting all of his points on a Daily Double and winning. He signaled his intention by imitating the gesture of a poker player pushing all of his chips to the center of the table.

In a "Final Jeopardy" question about Greece, Jennings bet all 32,800 of his points on the clue: "This area of Greece, home to Pan, is synonymous with a rural paradise; it's a setting for Vergil's shepherd poems the 'Ecologues.' He correctly answered, "What is Arcadia?"