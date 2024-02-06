The SEMO District Fair is officially a summer event, according to the calendar, though in a way it seems to open the door to autumn. If you missed the fair, there are several fall outdoor festivals on the horizon, offering live music, kettle corn, craft beer and baked goods. If beer sampling is your thing, you'll find an event to quench that thirst. And if seasonal spiced cuisine is all you crave, you won't be disappointed. Some events might seem a little "spooky," but that's just part of the fun.

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site Fall Festival

Gus Stevens, 7, of Cobden, Illinois, looks out a window the of the Bollinger Mill during the first annual Summer Fun Day event Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, Missouri. Attendees had to chance to explore the mill and covered bridge as well as grab a bite to eat and play lawn games. Jacob Wiegand

Ivy Cook, 8, of Fredericktown, Missouri, plays a game during the first annual Summer Fun Day event Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville, Missouri. Attendees had to chance to explore the mill and covered bridge as well as grab a bite to eat and play lawn games. Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Bollinger Mill State Historic Site in Burfordville is hosting its first fall festival on Sept. 28, featuring a scarecrow building program at 10 a.m., members of the Egypt Mills Antique Tractor Club will have their farming equipment on display and the Whitewater Bluegrass Band is set to perform at 2 p.m. Straight Line Swine BBQ and Nancy's Fancy Kettle Corn of Cape Girardeau will be on site selling BBQ, kettle corn, fudge, roasted nuts and beverages. All four floors of the mill also will be accessible for free, self-guided tours.

__Where:__ Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, 113 Bollinger Mill Rd, Burfordville

__When:__ Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

__How much:__ Free

__More info:__ www.mostateparks.com

8th Annual Cape Girardeau Craft Beer Festival

The Community Counseling Center Foundation's 4th annual Craft Beer Festival, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. File photo

Stop by this year's Cape Girardeau Craft Beer Festival hosted by The Community Counseling Center Foundation Board for samples from local breweries, live music by Tone Def All-Stars, food and a souvenir Pilsner glass. Admission includes samples from over 50 microbreweries (samples of over 150 beers). Sugarfire Smoke House also will be on-site. Exclusive craft beer offerings and food provided by Sugar Fire are for VIP ticket holders only. Must be 21+. No children allowed.

__Where:__ Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Dr. in Cape Girardeau

__When:__ Sept. 28: 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

__How much:__ $30 for general admission; $50 for VIP

__More info:__ Tickets may be purchased at www.eventbrite.com

Shipyard Music Festival

A Thousand Horses performs at the inaugural Shipyard Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Cape Girardeau. (Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian)

The Shipyard Music and Cultural Festival caters to people who love music, the outdoors and discovering something new. It's a two-day blend of music genres, food and drinks. Eleven nationally touring bands are set to bring a mixture of energy and attitude to downtown Cape Girardeau: Jukebox the Ghost, Colony House, American Aquarium, The New Respects, Animal Years, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Blackfoot Gypsies, Walden, Dawson Hollow, Tidal Volume, Retro City. A 32-foot stage will be positioned between the Common Pleas Courthouse and Ivers Square gazebo, surrounded by food and fun for the entire family.

__When:__ Sept. 27: 5 to 10 p.m. and Sept. 28: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

__Where:__ Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier, Cape Girardeau

__How much:__ $30 for general admission; $100 for VIP