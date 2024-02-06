Flea markets, free food and pumpkins aplenty

Editor's note: This story will be published in Friday's Southeast Missourian. All uses of "today" refer to Friday, Oct. 4.
It's never too early to gear up for Halloween, right? (I do have limits, though — I draw the line at Christmas music before Thanksgiving.) But before we jump right into fall and all the holidays that seem to come one right after the other, let's focus on the eclectic weekend at hand. It's a mixture of spooky adventures, Oktoberfest in uptown Jackson, anniversaries, pumpkins and remembering those who are no longer with us.
First Pentecostal Church of Cape Girardeau celebrates its 100th year of ministry with a celebration featuring guest speakers. David K. Bernard, general superintendent of the United Pentecostal Church International, will speak at 7 p.m. today, and the Rev. Brad Robinson, formerly of FPC, will speak 11 a.m. Sunday.
__Where:__ First Pentecostal Church, 3054 Lexington Ave., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 7 p.m. today; 11 a.m. Sunday
__How much:__ Free
Discovery Playhouse children's museum in downtown Cape Girardeau hosts its first family-friendly "Frightday," with a "Night at the Museum" theme. The spookiest month of the year will be celebrated with ghost stories, science, crafts, games and a costume contest.
__Where:__ Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 6 to 9 p.m. today
__How much:__ Free for adults; $8 for children
Once a month, galleries and businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau host opening receptions for new exhibits and activities for all — but today, it's a Halloween-themed First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. You're in for a treat with the First Friday Trick-Art-Treat Walk. Collect stamps along the way for a surprise at the end.
Participating locations: Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Caroline Thompson Studio & Gallery, Catapult Creative House, Gallery of Inspiration, Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, Painted Wren Art Gallery, Crisp Museum, Annie Laurie's, Atelier, Baristas Coffee Bar, Ebb & Flow Fermentations, eDen Health Spa and Salon, Free Spirit Studio and the Indie House, The Library Bar & Grill, Minglewood Brewery, Mississippi Mutts and Sugar Chic Creamery.
And don't miss the 13-piece exhibit "Exit From Stage Left: Paintings and Drawings by Brigham Dimick," on display at the River Campus Art Gallery, located in the Seminary Building at Southeast Missouri State University. Dimick will be on campus Friday to discuss his work at 4:30 p.m. in the gallery; a reception will follow at 5 p.m.
__Where:__ Downtown Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 4 to 9 p.m. today
__How much:__ Free
__More info:__ www.semoevents.com
For the second year, Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will include lots of suds, a pet parade, food vendors and a stein hoisting competition. Authentic German cuisine, craft beer from local vendors and live music are set for the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn. Nearly a dozen food vendors were part of the event last year. The festival serves as a fundraiser for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.
__Where:__ Uptown Jackson
__When:__ 6 p.m. today; 11 a.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Free to attend
__More info:__ www.urjo.org/oktoberfest-2019
The Share Walk is Saturday in the beautiful and serene setting of Cape County Park North.
Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event starts at 10 a.m. at Pavilion No. 4. A short memorial service and bubble release follows with the reading of participants' babies' names. Organizers say the event allows families to find comfort in friendship, strength in shared experiences of pregnancy and infant loss, and hope for healing and happiness.
__Where:__ Cape County Park North, 2400 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 10 a.m. Saturday
__More info:__ (573) 519-4920
Stop by and party at this weekend's Neighborhood Block Party Give-Away in the parking lot beside the former federal building in downtown Cape Girardeau. Burgers, hot dogs, chips and cookies will be served from noon to 12:30 p.m., and attendees will receive a free gift. Attendance prizes include bicycles, basketballs, soccer balls and gift certificates for groceries and merchandise. Bring your lawn chair. The event is sponsored by Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship, International Fellowship for Christian Business Men and Gateway Church.
__Where:__ Parking lot at 339 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ Noon Saturday
__How much:__ Free
The ninth annual Heroes Way fundraiser and dinner auction features dinner and auctions to honor Missouri's fallen Military heroes. Organizers say the goal of the event is to create a memorial to honor these individuals at home, in their local communities where they served as husbands and fathers, wives and mothers, neighbors and friends. Heroes Way was established to honor the sacrifice at the local level, serving as a daily reminder of those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
Proceeds will cover the cost of Heroes Way highway memorial signs for Gold Star families.
__Where:__ Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Banquet Center, 777 Main St., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ $50
Bring your lawn chair for a free concert featuring Heartless, a Heart tribute band, at the Municipal Bandshell in Jackson City Park -- along with food and beer vendors. The event is sponsored by Jackson City Park, United Express, the Jackson Municipal Band, Penzel Construction and KGMO.
__Where:__ Jackson City Park Bandshell
__When:__ 3 p.m. Sunday
__How much:__ Free to attend
Get set for the Cape Girardeau Downtown Merchants Group's 14th Downtown Tailgate Flea Market. With more than 150 vendors offering a wide assortment of items, you're sure to find something special. Food vendors will also be on both lots.
__Where:__ Parking lots at Broadway and Main Street and at Independence and Main streets
__When:__ 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
__How much:__ Prices vary; bringing cash is recommended
A drive to Perryville, Missouri, will be well worth it this weekend for Rocktoberfest. It's a three-stage music festival — with food and a car show — put on by Hopi Lane Productions, Perryville Downtown Revitalization and the student Hopi Lane Players. Organizers say this is an opportunity for the students to shine. With two stages, the lineup includes Hopi Lane Players, Bill Tweedy, Atlas Spin, JWR Band, Slim Chance and Deuce and Heeter's Grateful Experience.
__Where:__ On the square in downtown Perryville, Missouri
__When:__ 3:30 Saturday
__How much:__ Free to attend
