Flea markets, free food and pumpkins aplenty

Editor's note: This story will be published in Friday's Southeast Missourian. All uses of "today" refer to Friday, Oct. 4.

It's never too early to gear up for Halloween, right? (I do have limits, though — I draw the line at Christmas music before Thanksgiving.) But before we jump right into fall and all the holidays that seem to come one right after the other, let's focus on the eclectic weekend at hand. It's a mixture of spooky adventures, Oktoberfest in uptown Jackson, anniversaries, pumpkins and remembering those who are no longer with us.

Happy 100th!

First Pentecostal Church of Cape Girardeau celebrates its 100th year of ministry with a celebration featuring guest speakers. David K. Bernard, general superintendent of the United Pentecostal Church International, will speak at 7 p.m. today, and the Rev. Brad Robinson, formerly of FPC, will speak 11 a.m. Sunday.

__Where:__ First Pentecostal Church, 3054 Lexington Ave., Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 7 p.m. today; 11 a.m. Sunday

__How much:__ Free

Good evening

Discovery Playhouse children's museum in downtown Cape Girardeau hosts its first family-friendly "Frightday," with a "Night at the Museum" theme. The spookiest month of the year will be celebrated with ghost stories, science, crafts, games and a costume contest.

__Where:__ Discovery Playhouse, 502 Broadway, Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 6 to 9 p.m. today

__How much:__ Free for adults; $8 for children

First Frightday

Once a month, galleries and businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau host opening receptions for new exhibits and activities for all — but today, it's a Halloween-themed First Friday with the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. You're in for a treat with the First Friday Trick-Art-Treat Walk. Collect stamps along the way for a surprise at the end.

Participating locations: Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Caroline Thompson Studio & Gallery, Catapult Creative House, Gallery of Inspiration, Jeanie Eddleman Art Studio, Painted Wren Art Gallery, Crisp Museum, Annie Laurie's, Atelier, Baristas Coffee Bar, Ebb & Flow Fermentations, eDen Health Spa and Salon, Free Spirit Studio and the Indie House, The Library Bar & Grill, Minglewood Brewery, Mississippi Mutts and Sugar Chic Creamery.

And don't miss the 13-piece exhibit "Exit From Stage Left: Paintings and Drawings by Brigham Dimick," on display at the River Campus Art Gallery, located in the Seminary Building at Southeast Missouri State University. Dimick will be on campus Friday to discuss his work at 4:30 p.m. in the gallery; a reception will follow at 5 p.m.

__Where:__ Downtown Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 4 to 9 p.m. today

__How much:__ Free

__More info:__ www.semoevents.com

Raise a stein

The GemŸtlichkeit German Band leads a toast during Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

For the second year, Uptown Jackson Oktoberfest will include lots of suds, a pet parade, food vendors and a stein hoisting competition. Authentic German cuisine, craft beer from local vendors and live music are set for the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse lawn. Nearly a dozen food vendors were part of the event last year. The festival serves as a fundraiser for the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.

__Where:__ Uptown Jackson

__When:__ 6 p.m. today; 11 a.m. Saturday

__How much:__ Free to attend

__More info:__ www.urjo.org/oktoberfest-2019

Share Walk

The Share Walk is Saturday in the beautiful and serene setting of Cape County Park North.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event starts at 10 a.m. at Pavilion No. 4. A short memorial service and bubble release follows with the reading of participants' babies' names. Organizers say the event allows families to find comfort in friendship, strength in shared experiences of pregnancy and infant loss, and hope for healing and happiness.