First Friday receptions 9/1/17

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host its fifth annual Members Exhibit, with an opening reception from 5 to 9 p.m. The show is a chance to celebrate and showcase the work of members and also gives the staff and exhibit committee an opportunity to identify talent for future exhibits. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the annual members' meeting. The Visual Arts Cooperative will be on display.
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 334-9233
Will not be open.
38A North St.
(573) 450-2816
Selah is an intentionally curated vintage gallery space filled with more than just pretty things. It is a space where all who enter hopefully will feel an atmosphere of peace, hope and joy. Each person buying an original piece of art will receive a gift from Sherry.
109 Broadway
(573) 382-7378
The new location has easy parking and is handicapped accessible. Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display.
223 South Plaza Way
The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, notecards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey have a new coloring book available, "A Happy Country Coloring Book." The latest Paint for a Cause is for the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri.
223 S. Plaza Way,
(573) 579-1000
An opening reception will be held for Najjar Abdul-Musawwir: Reconstructed/Reconceptualized. Reconstruction/Reconceptualized is an investigation of the history of the banjo and its direct link to African string instruments, including the kora, ngoni, nyatit and xalam. Abdul-Musawwir will give a talk at 6 p.m. Transition Space will host Michael Faris: Transition Spaces 17.2. His works chronicle actual events or fictional allegories that involve contemporary or historical people doing terrible things.
518 S. Fountain St.
(573) 651-2220
Works by William H. Thielen of Carbondale, Illinois, will be on display. The exhibition includes mixed-media paintings and drawings that delve into abstraction and the formal elements of line, shape and color. His artist talk will be at 4:30 p.m.
518 S. Fountain St.
(573) 651-2265
Gallery: Convergentes, a collection of prints from Alejandra Mares, Juan Jose Huerta and Xavier Moreno, visiting artists from Le--n, Mexico. At 4:30 p.m., the artists will give a talk in the classroom.
Student Studios: The student gallery will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Jessica Lambert. It explores the relationship between space and form. She harnesses the essence of one of nature's most ubiquitous shapes, the curve.
Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts. There is a new design of Carlos Vargas-Aburto, president of Southeast Missouri State University.
Pop-up shop: The retail space will present the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind prints, handcrafted jewelry and wearables, as well as ceramics and additional unique works of art created by the participating artists.
612 Broadway,
(573) 651-2742
Free Spirit Studio offers an array of art and mosaic classes designed to be entertaining and educational. The retail side of the studio features works of art and photography from some of Southeast Missouri's finest photographers and artisans.
605 Broadway,
(573) 979-0043
Will be open for tours.
538 Independence St.,
(573) 334-0405
Artist Richard Howard will display his works. He is a watercolor artist from Sikeston, Missouri, who specializes in landscapes.
325 S. Spanish St.
(573) 335-1631
Pam Strauss of "The Little Things" will be featured at Annie Laurie's. She makes "cookies for all occasions and will have individual cookies for sale and will be taking orders for the holidays. She also will have a drawing for a cookie bouquet.
536 Broadway,
(573) 339-1301
Atelier will be serving wine and will be open until 8 p.m.
31C Main St.,
(573) 339-0514
Local artist and Arts Council member Brian Grim will be sketching on the patio. His background is in traditional comic-book art. He experiments with different media, and just about anything "nerdy" perks his interest.
46 N. Main St.
Mississippi Mutts is using First Friday as a way to give back to the community. It is holding a fundraiser for the AFSP Cape Girardeau "Out of the Darkness" community walk against suicide. Stock up on baked goods and enjoy a lemonade squeeze from the lemonade stand. All proceeds will benefit suicide prevention.
1231 Broadway,
(573) 335-6888
Awkward Timing, an acoustic group that plays music from the 1970s to the 2000s, will perform. Hunter Valley Winery will be there for visitors to sample wine, and BG's Old Tyme Deli will be making food.
2 N. Main St.,
(573) 200-0608
117 Themis St.
(573) 803-2257
The shop will be open until 10 p.m.
411 Broadway,
(573) 803-1297
439 Broadway,
(573) 335-3440
Cup 'n' Cork will feature works by artist Dell Evans and music by Dyami Cluney.
11 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 651-5282
The Kellerman Foundation supports architectural and cultural preservation and unique finds. Any type of goody that can be imagined can be found in this local favorite.
102 N. Main St.
Latitudes is a fair-trade store that aims to further not only the mission and quality of fair trade, but local philanthropic efforts, such as the clothing closet with Hope Children's Home.
137 N. Main St.,
(916) 820-9088
Ivas John will be playing during the First Friday reception.
10 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-2806
Pastimes will be open late.
45 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-8882
Stop by and grab a pint to start or top off First Friday.
818 Broadway,
(573) 335-2337
