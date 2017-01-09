All sections
EntertainmentSeptember 1, 2017
First Friday receptions 9/1/17
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host its fifth annual Members Exhibit, with an opening reception from 5 to 9 p.m. The show is a chance to celebrate and showcase the work of members and also gives the staff and exhibit committee an opportunity to identify talent for future exhibits. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the annual members' meeting. The Visual Arts Cooperative will be on display...
Southeast Missourian

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host its fifth annual Members Exhibit, with an opening reception from 5 to 9 p.m. The show is a chance to celebrate and showcase the work of members and also gives the staff and exhibit committee an opportunity to identify talent for future exhibits. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the annual members' meeting. The Visual Arts Cooperative will be on display.

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 334-9233

The Artist Studio

Will not be open.

38A North St.

(573) 450-2816

Selah by Sherry Montgomery

Selah is an intentionally curated vintage gallery space filled with more than just pretty things. It is a space where all who enter hopefully will feel an atmosphere of peace, hope and joy. Each person buying an original piece of art will receive a gift from Sherry.

109 Broadway

(573) 382-7378

Westray Studio

The new location has easy parking and is handicapped accessible. Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display.

223 South Plaza Way

The Painted Wren Art Gallery

The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, notecards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey have a new coloring book available, "A Happy Country Coloring Book." The latest Paint for a Cause is for the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri.

223 S. Plaza Way,

(573) 579-1000

Crisp Museum

An opening reception will be held for Najjar Abdul-Musawwir: Reconstructed/Reconceptualized. Reconstruction/Reconceptualized is an investigation of the history of the banjo and its direct link to African string instruments, including the kora, ngoni, nyatit and xalam. Abdul-Musawwir will give a talk at 6 p.m. Transition Space will host Michael Faris: Transition Spaces 17.2. His works chronicle actual events or fictional allegories that involve contemporary or historical people doing terrible things.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2220

River Campus Art Gallery

Works by William H. Thielen of Carbondale, Illinois, will be on display. The exhibition includes mixed-media paintings and drawings that delve into abstraction and the formal elements of line, shape and color. His artist talk will be at 4:30 p.m.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2265

Catapult Creative House

Gallery: Convergentes, a collection of prints from Alejandra Mares, Juan Jose Huerta and Xavier Moreno, visiting artists from Le--n, Mexico. At 4:30 p.m., the artists will give a talk in the classroom.

Student Studios: The student gallery will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Jessica Lambert. It explores the relationship between space and form. She harnesses the essence of one of nature's most ubiquitous shapes, the curve.

Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts. There is a new design of Carlos Vargas-Aburto, president of Southeast Missouri State University.

Pop-up shop: The retail space will present the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind prints, handcrafted jewelry and wearables, as well as ceramics and additional unique works of art created by the participating artists.

612 Broadway,

(573) 651-2742

Free Spirit Studio/ Indie House

Free Spirit Studio offers an array of art and mosaic classes designed to be entertaining and educational. The retail side of the studio features works of art and photography from some of Southeast Missouri's finest photographers and artisans.

605 Broadway,

(573) 979-0043

Cape River Heritage Museum

Will be open for tours.

538 Independence St.,

(573) 334-0405

Glenn House

Artist Richard Howard will display his works. He is a watercolor artist from Sikeston, Missouri, who specializes in landscapes.

325 S. Spanish St.

(573) 335-1631

Annie Laurie's Antiques and Mother Earth by Annie Laurie's

Pam Strauss of "The Little Things" will be featured at Annie Laurie's. She makes "cookies for all occasions and will have individual cookies for sale and will be taking orders for the holidays. She also will have a drawing for a cookie bouquet.

536 Broadway,

(573) 339-1301

Atelier

Atelier will be serving wine and will be open until 8 p.m.

31C Main St.,

(573) 339-0514

Coin-Op Cantina

Local artist and Arts Council member Brian Grim will be sketching on the patio. His background is in traditional comic-book art. He experiments with different media, and just about anything "nerdy" perks his interest.

46 N. Main St.

Mississippi Mutts

Mississippi Mutts is using First Friday as a way to give back to the community. It is holding a fundraiser for the AFSP Cape Girardeau "Out of the Darkness" community walk against suicide. Stock up on baked goods and enjoy a lemonade squeeze from the lemonade stand. All proceeds will benefit suicide prevention.

1231 Broadway,

(573) 335-6888

Mixing 10

Awkward Timing, an acoustic group that plays music from the 1970s to the 2000s, will perform. Hunter Valley Winery will be there for visitors to sample wine, and BG's Old Tyme Deli will be making food.

2 N. Main St.,

(573) 200-0608

The Bar

117 Themis St.

(573) 803-2257

Chocolate Works

The shop will be open until 10 p.m.

411 Broadway,

(573) 803-1297

The Corner Grocery Store

439 Broadway,

(573) 335-3440

Cup 'n' Cork

Cup 'n' Cork will feature works by artist Dell Evans and music by Dyami Cluney.

11 S. Spanish St.,

(573) 651-5282

Heritage Hall

The Kellerman Foundation supports architectural and cultural preservation and unique finds. Any type of goody that can be imagined can be found in this local favorite.

102 N. Main St.

Latitudes LLC

Latitudes is a fair-trade store that aims to further not only the mission and quality of fair trade, but local philanthropic efforts, such as the clothing closet with Hope Children's Home.

137 N. Main St.,

(916) 820-9088

The Library

Ivas John will be playing during the First Friday reception.

10 S. Spanish St.,

(573) 335-2806

Pastimes Antiques

Pastimes will be open late.

45 N. Main St.,

(573) 332-8882

Broadway Biergarten

Stop by and grab a pint to start or top off First Friday.

818 Broadway,

(573) 335-2337

-- From staff reports

