First Friday receptions 8/4/17

The Arts Council will host a cookies-and-punch reception for the students of Southeast Missouri State University's 2017 Summer Art Academy Exhibition and patrons. A "paper moon" will be available for patrons to take a photo with. New works will be on display from the Visual Arts Cooperative. The August window exhibitors will be Tim Vollink and Jean Rissover.
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 334-9233
Works by Judy Barks- Westrich will be on display. She will be taking sign-ups and scheduled day and evening painting workshops. The studio will be open until 8 p.m.
38A North St.
(573) 450-2816
The new location has easy parking and is handicapped accessible. Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display.
223 South Plaza Way
The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, notecards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey have a new coloring book available, "A Happy Country Coloring Book." The latest Paint for a Cause is for the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri.
223 S. Plaza Way,
(573) 579-1000
Stop by to see the opening of Peaceful Solitude: The Film Photography of Brian Alworth. In the transition space, Liz Montgomery: Transition Spaces 17.1 will be displayed. There will be an artist talk with Alworth at 6 p.m.
518 S. Fountain St.
(573) 651-2220
Gallery: Convergentes, a collection of prints from visiting artists from Le--n, Mexico: Alejandra Mares, Juan Jose Huerta and Xavier Moreno.
Student Studios: The student gallery will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Jessica Lambert. It explores the relationship between space and form. She harnesses the essence of one of nature's most ubiquitous shapes, the curve.
Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts. There is a new design of Carlos Vargas-Aburto, president of Southeast Missouri State University.
Pop-up shop: The retail space will present the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind prints, handcrafted jewelry and wearables, as well as ceramics and additional unique works of art created by the participating artists.
612 Broadway,
(573) 651-2742
Free Spirit Studio will host an evening full of music and art. Music will be provided by AAP Entertainment Services. Bring requests for songs and dancing shoes.
605 Broadway,
(573) 979-0043
View highlights from Missouri's archive exhibit and view the photography of Charles Eliot Gill. See what the Ozarks and family life were like in the early 1900s. Enjoy music performances by the Steppin' Out duo at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wine and cheese will be served.
538 Independence St.,
(573) 334-0405
Annie Laurie's and Mother Earth of Cape Girardeau are eclectic antique stores, home to fabulous and unique finds. Any type of goody that can be imagined can be found in this local shop.
536 Broadway,
(573) 339-1301
Atelier will celebrate its first anniversary. It will be serving Champagne and tastings of Sugarfina candies. Atelier also will be giving away free Scout shopping totes with any purchase of more than $25.
31C Main St.,
(573) 339-0514
Local artist and Arts Council member Brian Grim will be set up and drawing from 5 to 9 p.m. His background is in traditional comic-book art. He experiments with different media, and just about anything "nerdy" perks his interest.
46 N. Main St.
Mississippi Mutts is using First Friday as a way to give back to the community. It will be filling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. Shoeboxes will be distributed to more than 100 countries. Donate supplies or stop by to lend a hand. They will be painting rocks to keep or hide as part of SEMO Rocks (check it out on Facebook) and will be serving drinks and snacks.
1231 Broadway,
(573) 335-6888
Awkward Timing, an acoustic group that plays music from the 1970s to the 2000s, will perform. Hunter Valley Winery will be there with samples of wine, and BG's Old Tyme Deli will be making food.
2 N. Main St.,
(573) 200-0608
117 Themis St.
(573) 803-2257
The shop will be open until 10 p.m.
411 Broadway,
(573) 803-1297
439 Broadway,
(573) 335-3440
Cup 'n' Cork will feature works by artist Jonathan Patterson -- who uses coffee and wine in his paintings -- with music by Fatal Havoc.
11 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 651-5282
The Kellerman Foundation supports architectural and cultural preservation and unique finds. Any type of goody that can be imagined can be found at this shop.
102 N. Main St.
Latitudes is a fair-trade store that aims to further not only the mission and quality of fair trade, but local philanthropic efforts, such as the clothing closet with Hope Children's Home.
137 N. Main St.,
(916) 820-9088
Ivas John will be playing during the First Friday reception.
10 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-2806
Pastimes will be open late.
45 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-8882
139 N. Main St.,
(573) 335-5683
Stop by and grab a pint to start or top off First Friday.
818 Broadway,
(573) 335-2337
