First Friday receptions 8/4/17

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The Arts Council will host a cookies-and-punch reception for the students of Southeast Missouri State University's 2017 Summer Art Academy Exhibition and patrons. A "paper moon" will be available for patrons to take a photo with. New works will be on display from the Visual Arts Cooperative. The August window exhibitors will be Tim Vollink and Jean Rissover.

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 334-9233

The Artist Studio

Works by Judy Barks- Westrich will be on display. She will be taking sign-ups and scheduled day and evening painting workshops. The studio will be open until 8 p.m.

38A North St.

(573) 450-2816

Westray Studio

The new location has easy parking and is handicapped accessible. Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display.

223 South Plaza Way

The Painted Wren Art Gallery

The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, notecards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey have a new coloring book available, "A Happy Country Coloring Book." The latest Paint for a Cause is for the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri.

223 S. Plaza Way,

(573) 579-1000

Crisp Museum

Stop by to see the opening of Peaceful Solitude: The Film Photography of Brian Alworth. In the transition space, Liz Montgomery: Transition Spaces 17.1 will be displayed. There will be an artist talk with Alworth at 6 p.m.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2220

Catapult Creative House

Gallery: Convergentes, a collection of prints from visiting artists from Le--n, Mexico: Alejandra Mares, Juan Jose Huerta and Xavier Moreno.

Student Studios: The student gallery will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Jessica Lambert. It explores the relationship between space and form. She harnesses the essence of one of nature's most ubiquitous shapes, the curve.

Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts. There is a new design of Carlos Vargas-Aburto, president of Southeast Missouri State University.

Pop-up shop: The retail space will present the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind prints, handcrafted jewelry and wearables, as well as ceramics and additional unique works of art created by the participating artists.

612 Broadway,

(573) 651-2742

Free Spirit Studio/ Indie House

Free Spirit Studio will host an evening full of music and art. Music will be provided by AAP Entertainment Services. Bring requests for songs and dancing shoes.

605 Broadway,

(573) 979-0043

Cape River Heritage Museum

View highlights from Missouri's archive exhibit and view the photography of Charles Eliot Gill. See what the Ozarks and family life were like in the early 1900s. Enjoy music performances by the Steppin' Out duo at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wine and cheese will be served.

538 Independence St.,

(573) 334-0405

Annie Laurie's Antiques and Mother Earth by Annie Laurie's

Annie Laurie's and Mother Earth of Cape Girardeau are eclectic antique stores, home to fabulous and unique finds. Any type of goody that can be imagined can be found in this local shop.

536 Broadway,

(573) 339-1301

Atelier

Atelier will celebrate its first anniversary. It will be serving Champagne and tastings of Sugarfina candies. Atelier also will be giving away free Scout shopping totes with any purchase of more than $25.

31C Main St.,

(573) 339-0514

Co-Op Cantina

Local artist and Arts Council member Brian Grim will be set up and drawing from 5 to 9 p.m. His background is in traditional comic-book art. He experiments with different media, and just about anything "nerdy" perks his interest.

46 N. Main St.