First Friday receptions 7/7/17

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The Flights of Fantasy National Juried Exhibit will be featured. The Visual Arts Cooperative will display new works, along with new miniature works. The window exhibitors for July are Joni Hand and Annie Schuchart.

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 334-9233

DazSpell Creations

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 778-5781

The Artist Studio

Works by Judy Barks-Westrich will be on display. She will be taking sign-ups and scheduled day and evening painting workshops. The studio will be open until 8 p.m.

38A North St.

(573) 450-2816

Galerie 109

Will not be open

109 N. Main St.

Westray Studio

The new location has easy parking and is handicapped accessible. Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display.

223 South Plaza Way

The Painted Wren Art Gallery

The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, notecards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey have a new coloring book available, "A Happy Country Coloring Book." The latest Paint for a Cause is for the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri.

223 S. Plaza Way,

(573) 579-1000

Crisp Museum

Stop by to see the opening of Peaceful Solitude: The Film Photography of Brian Alworth. In the transition space, Liz Montgomery: Transition Spaces 17.1 will be displayed. There will be an artist talk with Alworth at 6 p.m.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2220

Catapult Creative House

Gallery: This show will feature artists from across the nation and from an array of disciplines ranging from traditional printmaking to video/sound installations. "The No-Touch Room" exhibit by Southeast Missouri State University student Ashley Sexton will be featured.

Student Studios: The Student Studios will hold its final Spring 2017 artist-of-the-month exhibition, titled "Following the Curves." The exhibition will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Jessica Lambert. In connection with the exhibition reception, artists and Catapult jewelry artists will present their Studio Pop-Up Shop.

Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts with some new puppy and kitty designs for Pets Night Out.

612 Broadway,

(573) 651-2742

Free Spirit Studio/ Indie House

Free Spirit Studio offers an array of art and mosaic classes that are designed to be entertaining and educational. The retail side of the studio features works of art and photography from Southeast Missouri photographers and artisans.

605 Broadway,

(573) 979-0043

Cape River Heritage Museum

The museum will feature the presentation "Meet the Girardeaus: Jean-Baptiste, Jean Pierre and Celeste-Therese Nepveu -- Madame Girardeau." Frank Nickell, Alice Strange and Charlotte Slinkard will introduce the Girardeaus, French soldiers and fur traders along the Mississippi River in the 1700s. Other displays include early Cape Girardeau land grants, a glimpse into World War II and "Ozark Light," a photograph collection by Charles Gill, courtesy of the office of the Missouri secretary of state. A wine and cheese reception will be in the lower-gallery auditorium.

538 Independence St.,

(573) 334-0405

Annie Laurie's Antiques and Mother Earth by Annie Laurie's

536 Broadway,

(573) 339-1301

Atelier

Atelier is a boutique that carries extraordinary necessities and unique gifts. It will be serving wine, as well as offering a free Sugarfina candy cube with any $25 purchase. Atelier will be open until 8:30 p.m.

31C Main St.,

(573) 339-0514