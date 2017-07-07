First Friday receptions 7/7/17

The Flights of Fantasy National Juried Exhibit will be featured. The Visual Arts Cooperative will display new works, along with new miniature works. The window exhibitors for July are Joni Hand and Annie Schuchart.
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 334-9233
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 778-5781
Works by Judy Barks-Westrich will be on display. She will be taking sign-ups and scheduled day and evening painting workshops. The studio will be open until 8 p.m.
38A North St.
(573) 450-2816
Will not be open
109 N. Main St.
The new location has easy parking and is handicapped accessible. Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display.
223 South Plaza Way
The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, notecards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey have a new coloring book available, "A Happy Country Coloring Book." The latest Paint for a Cause is for the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri.
223 S. Plaza Way,
(573) 579-1000
Stop by to see the opening of Peaceful Solitude: The Film Photography of Brian Alworth. In the transition space, Liz Montgomery: Transition Spaces 17.1 will be displayed. There will be an artist talk with Alworth at 6 p.m.
518 S. Fountain St.
(573) 651-2220
Gallery: This show will feature artists from across the nation and from an array of disciplines ranging from traditional printmaking to video/sound installations. "The No-Touch Room" exhibit by Southeast Missouri State University student Ashley Sexton will be featured.
Student Studios: The Student Studios will hold its final Spring 2017 artist-of-the-month exhibition, titled "Following the Curves." The exhibition will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Jessica Lambert. In connection with the exhibition reception, artists and Catapult jewelry artists will present their Studio Pop-Up Shop.
Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts with some new puppy and kitty designs for Pets Night Out.
612 Broadway,
(573) 651-2742
Free Spirit Studio offers an array of art and mosaic classes that are designed to be entertaining and educational. The retail side of the studio features works of art and photography from Southeast Missouri photographers and artisans.
605 Broadway,
(573) 979-0043
The museum will feature the presentation "Meet the Girardeaus: Jean-Baptiste, Jean Pierre and Celeste-Therese Nepveu -- Madame Girardeau." Frank Nickell, Alice Strange and Charlotte Slinkard will introduce the Girardeaus, French soldiers and fur traders along the Mississippi River in the 1700s. Other displays include early Cape Girardeau land grants, a glimpse into World War II and "Ozark Light," a photograph collection by Charles Gill, courtesy of the office of the Missouri secretary of state. A wine and cheese reception will be in the lower-gallery auditorium.
538 Independence St.,
(573) 334-0405
536 Broadway,
(573) 339-1301
Atelier is a boutique that carries extraordinary necessities and unique gifts. It will be serving wine, as well as offering a free Sugarfina candy cube with any $25 purchase. Atelier will be open until 8:30 p.m.
31C Main St.,
(573) 339-0514
Mixing 10 will be hosting several items of interest. There will be The Real Deal Plus playing from 6 to 9:30 p.m.; they are an acoustic band that plays classic rock from the '60s to the '90s. Hunter Valley Winery will be there, displaying all their wines for tasting. The Grill will be open. Stop by for entertainment, drink and food.
2 N. Main St.,
(573) 200-0608
117 Themis St.
(573) 803-2257
The shop will be open until 10 p.m.
411 Broadway,
(573) 803-1297
The Corner Store will introduce its very own dark chocolates this weekend, featuring dark chocolate with raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, hazelnuts and macadamia nuts, all specially made at The Corner Store.
439 Broadway,
(573) 335-3440
Visitors will find a community of pet owners who love and provide the very best they can for your pets. Stop by with a pooch.
1231 Broadway,
(573) 335-6888
Cup 'n' Cork will feature works by artist Meg Fridley and music by Dyami Cluney.
11 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 651-5282
The Kellerman Foundation supports architectural and cultural preservation and unique finds. Any type of goody you can imagine can be found in this local favorite.
102 N. Main St.
Latitudes is a fair-trade store that aims to further not only the mission and quality of fair trade, but local philanthropic efforts, such as the clothing closet with Hope Children's Home.
137 N. Main St.,
(916) 820-9088
Ivas John will be playing during the First Friday reception.
10 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-2806
Pastimes will be open late.
45 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-8882
139 N. Main St.,
(573) 335-5683
Stop by and grab a pint to start or top off First Friday.
818 Broadway,
(573) 335-2337
-- From staff reports
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.