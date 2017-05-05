First Friday receptions 5/5/17

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The Arts Council will host a reception for the annual 8th Congressional District High School exhibition. Wine will be provided by Primo Vino and the reception catering by the 8th Congressional District. The Visual Arts Cooperative will display new works, and in honor of veterans, many of them will display works in honor of those who have served. Window exhibitors for May are Randy Hays and Dave Carter.

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 334-9233

Bilderbach's Art Plaza

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 339-9510

DazSpell Creations

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 778-5781

Gallery of Inspiration

The gallery will feature photography in the front window by Sue Floyd, Joshua Dannenmueller and Beverly Northcutt. Inside the gallery, artwork by James McNew, Kelly Nigro, Wilber Bell, Jeremiah Unterreiner, Jamie Wilson and Lyssa Howard will be displayed.

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 332-0050

The Artist Studio

Will be closed for First Friday

38A North St.

(573) 450-2816

Galerie 109

Will not be open

109 N. Main St.

Westray Studio

Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display. New drawings and sandstone coasters will be available. The studio also can personalize items with customers' favorite photos. Stop by and check out the assortment of Cape Girardeau County-area memorabilia.

5 N. Main St.

The Painted Wren Art Gallery

The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, notecards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. The gallery also sponsors Paint for a Cause.

223 S. Plaza Way,

(573) 579-1000

River Campus Art Gallery

Featuring student artists graduating with a BFA in studio art with a specialization in ceramics, digital art, graphic design/illustration, painting, printmaking or sculpture.

518 S. Fountain St.,

(573) 651-2143

Crisp Museum

The Biennial Faculty Exhibition features a sampling of media encompassing a range of studio practices, including ceramics, paintings, drawings, processes of printmaking, sculpture and digital technology.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2220

Catapult Creative House

Gallery: Catapult Creative House will host an exhibition titled "What do we do with all this ____?" The show features artists from across the nation and from an array of disciplines ranging from traditional printmaking to video/sound installations.

Student Studios: An exhibition will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Cherie Markham. In connection with the reception, student artists and jewelry artists will present their Studio Pop-Up Shop.

Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts from 5 to 7 p.m.

612 Broadway,

(573) 651-2742

Free Spirit Studio/ Indie House

Lorena Esperanza Hidalgo will be featured in a Cinco de Mayo celebration. She was born and raised in Managua, Nicaragua, and lives in Jefferson City, Missouri.

605 Broadway,

(573) 979-0043

Cape River Heritage Museum

The museum will host Writers' Guild members as they read their poetry from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., and local musicians will perform their own pieces from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

538 Independence St.,

(573) 334-0405

Sherry Annette

Will be closed

109 Broadway

Glenn House

The Glenn House will host Tara Caldwell. She will be displaying a variety of her pastel works.

325 S. Spanish St.,

(573) 335-1631