First Friday receptions 5/5/17

The Arts Council will host a reception for the annual 8th Congressional District High School exhibition. Wine will be provided by Primo Vino and the reception catering by the 8th Congressional District. The Visual Arts Cooperative will display new works, and in honor of veterans, many of them will display works in honor of those who have served. Window exhibitors for May are Randy Hays and Dave Carter.
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 334-9233
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 339-9510
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 778-5781
The gallery will feature photography in the front window by Sue Floyd, Joshua Dannenmueller and Beverly Northcutt. Inside the gallery, artwork by James McNew, Kelly Nigro, Wilber Bell, Jeremiah Unterreiner, Jamie Wilson and Lyssa Howard will be displayed.
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-0050
Will be closed for First Friday
38A North St.
(573) 450-2816
Will not be open
109 N. Main St.
Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display. New drawings and sandstone coasters will be available. The studio also can personalize items with customers' favorite photos. Stop by and check out the assortment of Cape Girardeau County-area memorabilia.
5 N. Main St.
The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, notecards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. The gallery also sponsors Paint for a Cause.
223 S. Plaza Way,
(573) 579-1000
Featuring student artists graduating with a BFA in studio art with a specialization in ceramics, digital art, graphic design/illustration, painting, printmaking or sculpture.
518 S. Fountain St.,
(573) 651-2143
The Biennial Faculty Exhibition features a sampling of media encompassing a range of studio practices, including ceramics, paintings, drawings, processes of printmaking, sculpture and digital technology.
518 S. Fountain St.
(573) 651-2220
Gallery: Catapult Creative House will host an exhibition titled "What do we do with all this ____?" The show features artists from across the nation and from an array of disciplines ranging from traditional printmaking to video/sound installations.
Student Studios: An exhibition will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Cherie Markham. In connection with the reception, student artists and jewelry artists will present their Studio Pop-Up Shop.
Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts from 5 to 7 p.m.
612 Broadway,
(573) 651-2742
Lorena Esperanza Hidalgo will be featured in a Cinco de Mayo celebration. She was born and raised in Managua, Nicaragua, and lives in Jefferson City, Missouri.
605 Broadway,
(573) 979-0043
The museum will host Writers' Guild members as they read their poetry from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m., and local musicians will perform their own pieces from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
538 Independence St.,
(573) 334-0405
Will be closed
109 Broadway
The Glenn House will host Tara Caldwell. She will be displaying a variety of her pastel works.
325 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-1631
Annie Laurie's will be open.
536 Broadway,
(573) 339-1301
The shop will be open until 10 p.m.
411 Broadway,
(573) 803-1297
This is the newest member for First Friday with the Arts. The cantina has 24 craft beers on draft and more than 60 in cans and bottles. Classic arcade games and pinball machines line the walls.
46 N. Main St.
During First Friday, the Corner Grocery Store will feature chocolate-covered fruit of all varieties and its famous bourbon balls.
439 Broadway,
(573) 335-3440
1231 Broadway,
(573) 335-6888
Grab a cup of coffee and check out work from local artists, plus a large selection of paintings by Jake Wells.
11 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 651-5282
Heritage Hall will be open and showing an exhibition of bronzes.
102 N. Main St.
Lattitudes is a fair-trade store that aims to further not only the mission and quality of fair trade, but local philanthropic efforts such as the clothing closet with Hope Children's Home.
137 N. Main St.,
(916) 820-9088
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 388-6752
Ivas John will be playing during the First Friday reception.
10 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-2806
Pastimes will be open late.
45 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-8882
139 N. Main St.,
(573) 335-5683
Stop by and grab a pint to start or top off First Friday.
818 Broadway,
(573) 335-2337
Atelier is a boutique that carries extraordinary necessities and unique gifts.
31 C. Main St.
(573) 339-0514
Enjoy food and drink specials for Cinco de Mayo.
117 Themis St.,
(573) 803-2257
Alexis Goodson, a Saxony Lutheran School student, will have a one-night show. The gallery space will host a collection of her most recent work, including two-dimensional and three-dimensional pieces.
126 N. Main St.,
(573) 803-2883
