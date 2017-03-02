First Friday receptions 2/3/17

First Friday with the Arts is back with its third annual Cookie Spree! Head to downtown Cape Girardeau for an evening out with the family to enjoy not only local artwork but also delicious cookies. The Arts Council will be passing out handouts listing each location's cookie flavors.
This will be a special stamp-card event featuring an offer from "Soap Up Here" inside Catapult: Creative House at 612 Broadway. Pick up a stamp card and get seven stamps to get a free bar of soap.
Artisan Gifts features artisan-made jewelry, ornaments, pottery and a variety of fine crafts. Porcelain jewelry by Linda Bohnsack will be on display.
821A Broadway,
(573) 270-2931
The Artist Studio will feature new abstract paintings by Judy Barks-Westrich. All are created with latex on stretched canvas over custom-built frames that are deeper than the norm. Cookies: Oreos.
38A N. Main St.,
(573) 450-2816
The Arts Council will host a reception for the 17th annual Children's Art Festival. Young artists in grades three through eight from more than 25 schools in the Southeast Missouri region will be celebrated. Cookies: Chick-fil-A's Chocolate Chunk Cookies and milk provided by McDonald's.
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 334-9233
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 339-9510
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 778-5781
The Gallery of Inspiration will feature JEREMAYA, a brand new artist in the gallery. His art is unique to others in the gallery. Cookies: a variety of cookies and cupcakes.
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-0050
There will be an opening reception of Dr. Joel Ray and Ann Ritter's works. Selected works, as well as several pieces from the private collection, will be available for sale. Featured special guests include Brickhouse Soaps and Clementine floral designs.
109 N. Main St.
Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display. New drawings and sandstone coasters will be available. The studio also can personalize items with customers' favorite photos. Stop by and check out the assortment of Cape Girardeau County-area memorabilia. New items: 15-ounce mugs that can be personalized; a new book by Eddleman, "Perry County -- Reflections of the Past"; and 2017 calendars of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Marble Hill, Missouri. Cookies: Bite-size brownies.
5 N. Main St.
The Painted Wren is hosting a variety of artists' works that range include jewelry, painting, photography, colored pencil, charcoal and more. Stop by and check out new coloring books and pick up information about upcoming photo contests.
223 S. Plaza Way,
(573) 579-1000
"Traveling Museums and Other Curiosities: The Work of Jeffrey Abt" will be presented. This show displays a series of collapsible museums and drawings and focuses on visual culture and how viewers experience art.
518 S. Fountain St.
(573) 651-2143
Gallery: The Catapult Creative House Student Studios will hold its first exhibition of the new year, titled Assistance and Assistants. The exhibition will feature the work of Catapult student art assistants and select Southeast Missouri State University art students.
Student Studios: The Shoppe features items that are exclusively made in Missouri. With more than 100 vendors, The Shoppe is bound to have all the unique, handcrafted items customers could want.
Catapult Press: In connection with the exhibition reception, the Catapult Creative House Student Studio artists and Catapult jewelry artists are proud to present their First Friday Studio Pop-Up Shop. The retail space will present the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind handmade Valentine's Day cards. Also, the Pop-Up Shop will present work from the handcrafted jewelry line 20153, Phantasmal Arts wearables, as well as ceramics and additional unique works of art created by participating artists.
612 Broadway,
(573) 651-2742
Free Spirit Studio will have bourbon tastings. Cookies: sugar cookies.
605 Broadway,
(573) 979-0043
Mrs. Bertha Popp Ochs' Cookies will be served. The recipe is from a cookbook the Glenn House has that was published in 1977. Bertha Popp was born in 1876. She married Theodore Ochs. This cookie is a molasses cookie.
325 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-1631
Annie Laurie's will have iced sugar cookies.
536 Broadway,
(573) 339-1301
The shop will be open until 10 p.m.
411 Broadway,
(573) 803-1297
During First Friday, the Corner Grocery Store will feature chocolate-covered fruit of all varieties and its famous bourbon balls.
439 Broadway,
(573) 335-3440
Cookies for both dogs and people will be available. Stop by to get cards punched.
1231 Broadway,
(573) 335-6888
Getting a little chilly during the First Friday walk downtown? Come inside and warm up with a delicious brew.
11 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 651-5282
Heritage Hall will be open until 8 p.m.
102 N. Main St.
Free acting classes will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with an open house until 8 p.m.
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 388-6752
Ivas John will be playing during the First Friday receptions.
10 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-2806
Pastimes will be open and will have refreshments available.
45 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-8882
Stop by Renaissance and enjoy one of its scrumptious personalized cookies while shopping.
139 N. Main St.,
(573) 335-5683
Stop by and grab a pint to start or top off the First Friday Cookie Spree.
818 Broadway
(573) 335-2337
