First Friday receptions 2/3/17

First Friday with the Arts is back with its third annual Cookie Spree! Head to downtown Cape Girardeau for an evening out with the family to enjoy not only local artwork but also delicious cookies. The Arts Council will be passing out handouts listing each location's cookie flavors.

This will be a special stamp-card event featuring an offer from "Soap Up Here" inside Catapult: Creative House at 612 Broadway. Pick up a stamp card and get seven stamps to get a free bar of soap.

Artisan Gifts

Artisan Gifts features artisan-made jewelry, ornaments, pottery and a variety of fine crafts. Porcelain jewelry by Linda Bohnsack will be on display.

821A Broadway,

(573) 270-2931

The Artist Studio

The Artist Studio will feature new abstract paintings by Judy Barks-Westrich. All are created with latex on stretched canvas over custom-built frames that are deeper than the norm. Cookies: Oreos.

38A N. Main St.,

(573) 450-2816

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The Arts Council will host a reception for the 17th annual Children's Art Festival. Young artists in grades three through eight from more than 25 schools in the Southeast Missouri region will be celebrated. Cookies: Chick-fil-A's Chocolate Chunk Cookies and milk provided by McDonald's.

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 334-9233

Bilderbach's Art Plaza

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 339-9510

DazSpell Creations

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 778-5781

Gallery of Inspiration

The Gallery of Inspiration will feature JEREMAYA, a brand new artist in the gallery. His art is unique to others in the gallery. Cookies: a variety of cookies and cupcakes.

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 332-0050

Galerie 109

There will be an opening reception of Dr. Joel Ray and Ann Ritter's works. Selected works, as well as several pieces from the private collection, will be available for sale. Featured special guests include Brickhouse Soaps and Clementine floral designs.

109 N. Main St.

Westray Studio

Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display. New drawings and sandstone coasters will be available. The studio also can personalize items with customers' favorite photos. Stop by and check out the assortment of Cape Girardeau County-area memorabilia. New items: 15-ounce mugs that can be personalized; a new book by Eddleman, "Perry County -- Reflections of the Past"; and 2017 calendars of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Marble Hill, Missouri. Cookies: Bite-size brownies.

5 N. Main St.

The Painted Wren Art Gallery

The Painted Wren is hosting a variety of artists' works that range include jewelry, painting, photography, colored pencil, charcoal and more. Stop by and check out new coloring books and pick up information about upcoming photo contests.

223 S. Plaza Way,

(573) 579-1000

River Campus Art Gallery

"Traveling Museums and Other Curiosities: The Work of Jeffrey Abt" will be presented. This show displays a series of collapsible museums and drawings and focuses on visual culture and how viewers experience art.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2143

Catapult Creative House

Gallery: The Catapult Creative House Student Studios will hold its first exhibition of the new year, titled Assistance and Assistants. The exhibition will feature the work of Catapult student art assistants and select Southeast Missouri State University art students.

Student Studios: The Shoppe features items that are exclusively made in Missouri. With more than 100 vendors, The Shoppe is bound to have all the unique, handcrafted items customers could want.

Catapult Press: In connection with the exhibition reception, the Catapult Creative House Student Studio artists and Catapult jewelry artists are proud to present their First Friday Studio Pop-Up Shop. The retail space will present the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind handmade Valentine's Day cards. Also, the Pop-Up Shop will present work from the handcrafted jewelry line 20153, Phantasmal Arts wearables, as well as ceramics and additional unique works of art created by participating artists.

612 Broadway,

(573) 651-2742

Free Spirit Studio/ Indie House

Free Spirit Studio will have bourbon tastings. Cookies: sugar cookies.

605 Broadway,

(573) 979-0043