First Friday receptions 12/1/17

Old Town Cape

The Old Town Cape Downtown Christmas Open House will be held 5 to 9 p.m. There are 23 businesses participating, and each business will do something special in accordance with the open house. Old Town Cape will have free pictures with Santa Claus, free children's activities and free horse and wagon rides around downtown.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The Arts Council will host an opening reception for the annual Regional Juried Exhibition. The show will feature pieces by 27 regional artists. Awards will be announced at 6 p.m. Christmas carolers from On Cue Performing Arts Studio will stop by the Arts Council at about 7 p.m. New at the Arts Council are the Micro Galleries, two exhibition spaces located at the back of the building featuring student artwork on select First Fridays. Cherie Markham and Isabella Imprey will show work for December. Both women are art majors at Southeast Missouri State University and Arts Council students. The Visual Arts Cooperative will offer a large variety of fine-art miniatures for your holiday gift giving.

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 334-9233

Gallery of Inspiration

The gallery will have "A Nightmare Before Christmas" window-front dsplay. The artwork featured in the gallery is created from the hearts, minds and hands of artists who live with mental illness and the stigma associated with it.

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 332-0050

Westray Studio

The studio will have new photographs, Niswonger flower postcards, cutting boards, tiger mugs and coasters br Dr. Joel Ray.

5 N. Main St.

The Painted Wren Art Gallery

The Painted Wren will be celebrating the release of the new children's book, "Thurman Gets the Help He Needs," written and illustrated by Barb Bailey and Aaron Horrell.

223 S. Plaza Way,

(573) 579-1000

River Campus Art Gallery

The "Foundation Expo" exhibit will continue to be on display. The show will highlight student work created in art courses, including 2-D Design, Color composition, Drawing I and II and 3-D Design.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2265

Crisp Museum

"Compelled to Make, A Retrospective of Work from 1908 -2017," is an exhibition of work by Southeast Missouri State University Department of Art chair, Caroline Kahler. Also, Hannah Sanders: Transition Spaces 17.3 shows works by Assistan Professor of Art and area head or printmaking.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2220

Catapult Creative House

Gallery: Catapult Creative House will host Student Showcase: Expressions of Us. It features students from Professional Practices.

Student Studios: The Student Studios will host "Explorations," which features work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Melinda Hellman. Using abstraction and realism as a mechanism, she investigates both divergent subject matter and artistic mediums.

Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts.

Pop-Up Shop: The retail space will present the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind holiday gifts, including handcrafted jewelry, cards, wearables, as well as ceramics and prints, all created by the Student Studio artists and Catapult jewelry artists.

612 Broadway,

(573) 651-2742

Free Spirit Studio/ Indie House

There is a 100 percent chance of snow at the Indie House featuring a snow machine. Judy Barks-Westrich is a new member of the studio.

605 Broadway,

(573) 979-0043

Selah by Sherry Montgomery

Selah will be open until 9 p.m. with many new collections, paintings and seasonal work by Montgomery.

109 Broadway

(573) 382-7378

River Valley Banquet Center

River Valley Banquet Center is the newest First Friday friend of the arts. Local artist and Arts Council member Tara Caldwell will exhibt her work. She is a pastel artist of portraits and still lifes.

631 S. Sprigg St.

Annie Laurie's Antiques and Mother Earth by Annie Laurie's

Pam Strauss of "The Little Things," will be featured. She makes cookies for all occasions and will have individual cookies for sale and will be taking orders for the holiday.

536 Broadway,