First Friday receptions 10/6/17

This will be the Arts Council's annual Trick-Art-Treat stamp-card event. Join local art galleries and downtown businesses for a ghoulish good time. Catapult Creative House will have a Photo-BOO-th. Painted Wren Art Gallery will have The Gooey Cake Caper. Crisp Museum will have Misfit Monster Making. Free Spirit Studio will have Backyard Bash at the Indie House. On Cue Performing Art Studio will have a costume contest. Torchpoint Media (sixth floor office inside Codefi) will have spooking stories. Many other businesses will participate, as well.

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The Arts Council will host solo artist Kris Rehring. The exhibition, "Form + Figure," will feature her recent oil paintings, celebrating the usual and the unique, and will be on display until Oct. 28.

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 334-9233

Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery

New works will be on display by the Cooperative artists. Exhibiting in the window will be Don Greenwood and Vicki Outman.

32 N. Main St.

The Artist Studio

This will be the last First Friday Evening with the Arts because it is closing at the end of October. There will be special sales on artwork by Judy Barks-Westrich. Hershey's chocolate treats will be provided.

38A N. Main St.

(573) 450-2816

Westray Studio

Westray Studio will have new 2018 Jackson and Cape Girardeau calendars by Jeanie Eddleman for sale. They will also have a wide selection of Cape Girardeau memorabilia.

223 South Plaza Way

The Painted Wren Art Gallery

Several times throughout the evening, Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey will read their original story, "The Gooey Cake Caper." Anyone who colors pages taken from the story will have the chance to win one of three coloring books the following day.

223 S. Plaza Way,

(573) 579-1000

River Campus Art Gallery

"Two Brothers: Points of Origin" will be on display in the gallery. Featuring paintings by brothers Jason and Stanley Bly, two Midwesterners whose work is stylistically realistic, but surrealistically composed. There will be a talk at 4:30 p.m., followed by the opening reception. And, at 5 p.m. in the Dobbins Center Gallery, an opening reception will be held for Mary Robbins for her exhibition, "Emanations," featuring drawings and sculptural images. Meet and greet the artist from 5 to 7 p.m.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2265

Crisp Museum

Najaar Abdul-Musawwir's exhibition is an investigation of the history of the banjo and its direct link to African string instruments, including the kora, ngoni, nyatiti and xalam, and how their aesthetic descriptions speak passionately to the construction of the banjo. In conjunction with the exhibition, Southeast Missouri State University faculty and students will perform a concert, which includes music inspired by African culture and African instruments, including the banjo. Also, participants can make monsters from a variety of supplies, which will be provided from 4 to 8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Michael Faris' work chronicles actual events or fictional allegories that involve contemporary or historical people doing terrible things in Transition Spaces: 17.2.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2220

Catapult Creative House

Gallery: An opening reception for Paper Cuts & Bruises will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring visiting artists Tim Dooley and Aaron Wilson. Dooley and Wilson are professors of art at the University of Northern Iowa and are collectively knows as Midwest Pressed.

Student Studios: The student studios will hold its October Artist of the Month exhibition, "Psychopomp." The exhibition will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Cassadie Krigbaum. Inspired by the tradition of Latin American and Spanish printmaking, Krigbaum's work taps into the history and perception of the afterlife, as well as its connection to modernity.

Press: Join Catapult Letterpress where they will be doing a live T-shirt printing featuring various new designs. Greeting cards designed by students and visiting artists will be for sale.

Pop-up shop: The retail space will present the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind prints, handcrafted jewelry and wearables, as well as ceramics and additional unique works of art created by the participating artists.

612 Broadway,

(573) 651-2742

Free Spirit Studio/ Indie House

The Indie House will be an official stop on the stamp card and all of its retail shops will be open late and hosting the annual Backyard Bash. Along with Mississippi Mutts, there will be hot dogs and s'mores over the fire pit. Minglewood Brewery will serve up its very best. Guests include SEMO Flow Arts, Plush Salon, Riverbend Honey and Pearson Farms. There will be music by AAP Entertainment.

605 Broadway,

(573) 979-0043

Gallery of Inspiration

Gallery of Inspiration will have new photography by Sue Floyd and artwork by Kelly Nigro and James McNew. The front window will be ready for fall. The gallery is pet friendly.

109 N. Main St.

(573) 332-0050

Cape River Heritage Museum

The mission of the museum is to collect, research, exhibit and preserve the material items of historical, cultural, social and education value of Cape Girardeau.

538 Independence St.,

(573) 334-0405

Glenn House

Photographs by Dr. Joel Ray and artwork by Jeanie Eddleman will be exhibited from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

325 S. Spanish St.