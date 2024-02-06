All sections
July 26, 2017

Fire, evacuation at Miami Beach hotel that hosted Beatles

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- An electrical fire at a Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles in 1964 sent guests scrambling to find another place to stay. Police and fire crews responded to the oceanfront Deauville Beach Resort early Tuesday. News outlets report malfunctioning wiring in a temporary unit being used to supplement the building's air conditioner caught fire...

Associated Press

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- An electrical fire at a Miami Beach hotel that hosted the Beatles in 1964 sent guests scrambling to find another place to stay.

Police and fire crews responded to the oceanfront Deauville Beach Resort early Tuesday. News outlets report malfunctioning wiring in a temporary unit being used to supplement the building's air conditioner caught fire.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue Capt. Jorge Linares says the fire activated a sprinkler in the electrical room. He said no smoke or fire got into any rooms, but about 150 guests were told to leave the hotel. On Tuesday morning, they were being escorted into the building to get their belongings.

It was unclear how extensive the repairs would be or when the hotel would reopen.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

