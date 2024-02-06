All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
October 25, 2019

Fire burn and cauldron bubble: Kevin Groves tricks out both sides of street for Halloween

For a Halloween display you'll not soon forget, head to Brookwood Drive behind Dennis Scivally Park in Cape Girardeau after dark. Holiday enthusiast Kevin Groves' 20-year passion for witches, clowns, bloody fake body parts, tombstones, jack-o'-lanterns and fake skeletons riding a hearse fills the front yard of his home -- and the yards of five neighbors on both sides of the street...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

For a Halloween display you'll not soon forget, head to Brookwood Drive behind Dennis Scivally Park in Cape Girardeau after dark. Holiday enthusiast Kevin Groves' 20-year passion for witches, clowns, bloody fake body parts, tombstones, jack-o'-lanterns and fake skeletons riding a hearse fills the front yard of his home -- and the yards of five neighbors on both sides of the street.

This year's theme is "Halloween Town," made obvious by the welcoming committee comprised of lifesize 3-D characters from the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas." But that's not all you'll find behind the dilapidated white picket fencing.

Kevin Groves surveys the multiple lawns he decorated in elaborate Halloween garb Wednesday at his home Halloween display in Cape Girardeau.
Kevin Groves surveys the multiple lawns he decorated in elaborate Halloween garb Wednesday at his home Halloween display in Cape Girardeau.By Tyler Graef ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

Scattered throughout, projected images reveal bewitching activities and faces on witch silhouettes and jack-o'-lanterns with classic Halloween melodies as the soundtrack. Between two of the homes a small field of dried stalks hide jack-o'-lanterns with eerie grins made from papier-mÃche. And across the street sits a skeleton playground, complete with a hearse and teeter totter.

"I guess I'm kind of creative, so it's a way to express that," Groves said in a skeleton-themed tie, a jacket and slacks. "And it gives me something to do; it keeps me occupied."

In his yard, a repurposed two-room Santa workshop sits next to a "rotten candy" stand and doubles as a spooky house with clowns peeking out to greet trick or treaters.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For the clowns, Groves said he bought the masks and made the bodies. "One of the first years I was here, I wanted to do clowns; I made a lot of them. I just had to add a few more and refurbish the ones that had fallen apart over the years."

Through the years, more of his neighbors agreed to offer their yards for the display, he said. And with all the yards perfectly synchronized to Groves' seasonal plan -- aside from set-up time -- it takes nearly five hours to connect the needed wiring, he said.

"I take a week's vacation," he said. "I would get up at 8 a.m. and I'd quit out here about 8 p.m. Then I'd work in the garage getting stuff ready to put out the next day or I'd see something that wasn't functioning right and I'd work on it."

In years past, passersby asked who they could donate money to for the "time and effort" it takes to construct such a display, Groves said. So new this year, all donations will benefit the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, he said.

"I'm hoping to raise at least $300 for them," Groves said pointing to a donation box positioned next to a ghoul. "If you figure 30 days, that's $10 a day."

The display continues through Halloween.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy