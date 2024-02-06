For a Halloween display you'll not soon forget, head to Brookwood Drive behind Dennis Scivally Park in Cape Girardeau after dark. Holiday enthusiast Kevin Groves' 20-year passion for witches, clowns, bloody fake body parts, tombstones, jack-o'-lanterns and fake skeletons riding a hearse fills the front yard of his home -- and the yards of five neighbors on both sides of the street.

This year's theme is "Halloween Town," made obvious by the welcoming committee comprised of lifesize 3-D characters from the movie "The Nightmare Before Christmas." But that's not all you'll find behind the dilapidated white picket fencing.

Kevin Groves surveys the multiple lawns he decorated in elaborate Halloween garb Wednesday at his home Halloween display in Cape Girardeau. By Tyler Graef ~ tgraef@semissourian.com

Scattered throughout, projected images reveal bewitching activities and faces on witch silhouettes and jack-o'-lanterns with classic Halloween melodies as the soundtrack. Between two of the homes a small field of dried stalks hide jack-o'-lanterns with eerie grins made from papier-mÃche. And across the street sits a skeleton playground, complete with a hearse and teeter totter.

"I guess I'm kind of creative, so it's a way to express that," Groves said in a skeleton-themed tie, a jacket and slacks. "And it gives me something to do; it keeps me occupied."

In his yard, a repurposed two-room Santa workshop sits next to a "rotten candy" stand and doubles as a spooky house with clowns peeking out to greet trick or treaters.