Finder of potential game-changing Earhart pix tells story

NEW YORK -- The retired federal agent who discovered what he believes is the first photographic evidence of Amelia Earhart alive and well after crash-landing in the Pacific Ocean during her attempted round-the-world flight said he didn't initially capture the significance of the image until years later.

The black-and-white photo is of a group of people standing on a dock on Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands, including one who seems to be a slim woman with her back to the camera. A new documentary airing Sunday on the History channel claims the figure is the famed aviator who disappeared 80 years ago this month.

Retired U.S. Treasury agent Les Kinney said in an interview Wednesday he was looking for clues surrounding Earhart's disappearance in the National Archives in College Park, Maryland, when he found the photograph in 2012 in a box filled mostly with text documents from the Office of Naval Intelligence but "didn't really look at it carefully" because he was looking over thousands of documents and images.

In 2015, he took another pass at the photo.

His search led him to identify the ship seen at the right, apparently pulling Earhart's plane wreckage on a barge.

In this photo taken on or about July 2, 1937, American aviator Amelia Earhart, left, and her navigator, Fred Noonan, right, pose beside their plane with gold miner F.C. Jacobs at Lae, New Guinea, just before Earhart and Noonan took off in a flight to Howland Island on July 2, during which they disappeared somewhere in the Pacific. Associated Press, file

The image is at the heart of the two-hour "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence," which argues Earhart, along with her navigator, Fred Noonan, crash-landed in the Japanese-held Marshall Islands, where they were picked up by the Japanese military and held prisoner.

In the documentary, that photo is subjected to facial-recognition and other forensic testing, such as torso measurements. Experts on the show claim the subjects likely are Earhart and Noonan.

Others aren't convinced, including Dorothy Cochrane, a curator at the National Air and Space Museum and an expert on women in aviation. She said Thursday the blurry image isn't conclusive.

"I cannot say definitively that this is Amelia Earhart. That doesn't mean that it might not be, somehow. But you can't say that just through the image the way it is."

The disappearance of Earhart and Noonan on July 2, 1937, in the Western Pacific Ocean has been the subject of continuing searches, research and debate.