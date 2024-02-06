Filmmaker hopes to show 'what really happened' in Ferguson

NEW YORK -- Sabaah Folayan went to Ferguson, Missouri, three summers ago as a pre-med student hoping to find a way to ease the anger engulfing police and residents.

She left a filmmaker.

Folayan and her co-director, Damon Davis, stitched together "Whose Streets?" -- a documentary looking at the aftermath of the shooting death of resident Michael Brown and the uprising that followed.

The filmmakers follow several people caught up in the protest movement and offer intimate looks at the costs they've paid.

One has saved rubber bullets and tear-gas canisters shot at him.

Co-directors Sabaah Folayan, left, and Damon Davis pose for a portrait to promote their film, "Whose Streets?" in Park City, Utah. Taylor Jewell ~ Invision/AP

Another delays her education to show her young daughter what it is to fight for what she believes in.

The Associated Press asked Folayan, whose debut film made it to Sundance, about what it was like on those streets, whether police need retraining and why not everyone is shown in her film.

AP: Many documentaries look at an event from all sides. You clearly didn't do that, focusing on the people who live in Ferguson. Why did you choose that way?

Folayan: That was something we always wanted to do because we felt like, first of all, we were trying to get this film out as quickly as possible, while the story was still fresh and present.

And we felt like, in the greater context, there was so much of the other side being presented.

There was so many of these interviews, and you have pundits, and you have public officials. They have these national platforms to speak and let the American people know what it is that they're thinking, what their rationale is.

The people on the ground, the people from St. Louis, the people whose backyard this is, weren't afforded that same kind of platform, so we wanted this to provide some context to what was already out there.

AP: You were carrying a camera out there. What was it like?

Folayan: The tension is palpable. You can feel people's fear; you can feel the friction between police and the community at all times.