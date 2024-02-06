Figure in game-show scandals dies

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Charles Van Doren, the dashing young academic whose meteoric rise and fall as a corrupt game show contestant in the 1950s inspired the movie "Quiz Show" and served as a cautionary tale about the staged competitions of early television, has died. He was 93.

He died of natural causes Tuesday at a care center for the elderly in Canaan, Connecticut, said his son, John Van Doren. Funeral services will be private.

The handsome scion of a prominent literary family, Van Doren was the central figure in the TV game show scandals of the late 1950s and eventually pleaded guilty to perjury for lying to a grand jury investigating them. He spent the following decades largely out of the public eye.

"It's been hard to get away, partly because the man who cheated on 'Twenty-One' is still part of me," he wrote in a 2008 New Yorker essay, his first public comment in years.

Before his downfall, he was a ratings sensation. He made 14 electrifying appearances on "Twenty-One" in late 1956 and early '57, vanquishing 13 competitors and winning a then-record $129,000. NBC hired him as a commentator.

In a February 1957 cover story on Van Doren, Time magazine marveled at the "fascinating, suspense-taut spectacle of his highly trained mind at work."

"Just by being himself," Time wrote, "he has enabled a giveaway show, the crassest of lowbrow entertainments, to whip up a doting mass audience for a new kind of TV idol -- of all things, an egghead."

Later, as the triumph unraveled into scandal, he initially denied he had been given advance answers, but he finally admitted the show was rigged.

He retreated to his family's home in rural West Cornwall, Connecticut, after telling a congressional committee in 1959 he was coached before each segment of the show.

After spending much of the 1960s and '70s in Chicago, Van Doren and his wife, Geraldine, returned to Connecticut, residing for years in a small brown bungalow on the family compound. They did some teaching but largely lived in semi-seclusion, refusing to grant interviews and even leaving the country for several weeks when Robert Redford's film "Quiz Show" was released in the fall of 1994.

Van Doren refused to cooperate in the movie's making and declined to meet with actor Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed him in the film. Fiennes later told People magazine after Van Doren brushed him off, he knocked on his door pretending to be lost so he could observe Van Doren's movements and speech patterns.

Van Doren broke his silence in 2008, writing an account of his downfall in The New Yorker and how he finally had publicly admitted a half-century earlier he was "foolish, naive, prideful and avaricious."

"People who knew the entertainment business didn't have much doubt about what was going on, although they didn't speak out," he wrote.

In light of the large profits the rigged game shows were making, he added, "why would they?"

He also disclosed he eventually did watch "Quiz Show" and laughed at an insulting reference a character made about him. He said he had been tempted to take a consulting fee from the producers, but his wife talked him out of it.