Fetid attraction: London fatberg to go on museum display

LONDON — Part of a monster fatberg that clogged one of London’s sewers is destined for fame in a museum.

The Museum of London said it will put the only remaining chunk of the 143-U.S.-ton mass of oil, fat, diapers and baby wipes on display early next year.

Workers for utility company Thames Water spent weeks this year dislodging the smelly 820-foot-long blob by breaking it up with high-powered hoses.

The museum’s shoebox-sized chunk is all that remains. The rest has been converted to biofuel.