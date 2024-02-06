Festival brings taste of Germany to Chaffee

CHAFFEE, Mo. — Monitoring homemade bratwursts and burgers on his grill Saturday during German Days in Chaffee, “The German Cook” Christian Voigt said with a big smile, “This is festival season.”

It was the end of Chaffee’s two-day annual festival featuring carnival rides, beer and authentic German fare in Frisco Park. Tim Cannon said German Days began nearly 40 years ago through the efforts of the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce.

“They wanted a festival because everyone around here had a festival except Chaffee,” Cannon said. “There are so many German people around here.”

Cannon serves as director for Chaffee’s largest German band, Diefluss Katzen. The band includes mainly active or retired high school band teachers, including Southeast Missouri State University’s professor of trumpets Kevin Tague, Cannon said.

When the festival began, it featured several German-themed events, Cannon said, including an authentic German band from Waterloo, Illinois. But because of cost, more emphasis was placed on booking local talent.