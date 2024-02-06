Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam

SAN FRANCISCO -- "Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman -- aka prisoner No. 77806-112 -- reported Tuesday to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence in a college admissions scandal ensnaring dozens of wealthy mothers and fathers trying to get their children into elite schools.

Huffman's husband, actor William H. Macy, dropped her off at the Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin, a low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to TASC Group, which represents Huffman.

The prison has been described by media as "Club Fed," making its way onto a Forbes list in 2009 of America's 10 Cushiest Prisons.

Like all inmates, Huffman would be issued a prison uniform and underwear and referred to by her number once inside the prison, where she will share a room and open toilet with three other inmates, according to a TASC Group publicist who declined to be named in accordance with company policy.

Huffman, 56, "is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge (Indira) Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman's actions," the TASC Group said in a statement that provided no further details.

Officials at the prison did not immediately return two phone calls seeking comment.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman last month to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year's probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter's SAT answers.

Huffman tearfully apologized at her sentencing, saying, "I was frightened. I was stupid, and I was so wrong."