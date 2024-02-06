Feeling lucky? Rat races set for Saturday at Cape Eagles Club

Take a chance and try your luck at seven live mouse races, “chuck-o-luck” and mouse roulette. The evening also will feature a silent auction. Please order tickets in advance. The event is sponsored by Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship.
Where: Cape Eagles Club, 321 N Spring St., Cape Girardeau
When: Doors open 5 p.m. Saturday; dinner begins at 6 p.m.; races begin at 7 p.m.
How much: Tickets start at $10
More info: Tickets may be purchased by calling (573) 579-3256 or (573) 579-9959.
